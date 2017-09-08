Transcript for Aug. 9, 1974: President Nixon gives farewell address to White House staff

President towards war his oath of office today standing in the same spot where only two hours before his predecessor Richard Nixon had his last farewell to his cabinet and his bat. ABC White House correspondent Tom Darrow reports. The obituary to the abruptly ended Nixon administration was delivered in an emotion charged these groom farewell ceremony. The cabinet what else happened personally brought down to the cooks and Barbour we're Camden to give their departing president the long standing ovation. Here's forward as the Nixon firmly bravely Bono behind a rambling dissertation which fluctuated from thoughts of death and you hope. You are here. Two say good bye to us. And we don't have a good. Were important English. The best this world war. We'll see you again. I look around here and I see some and I am Mets staff. You know five. Should have been higher offices and chicken and cement loved to talk to you. Found out out around the world. Everybody wants to tell the president about the do and a boy he needs to be told many times. But I just gotten at the time. He described the adversity of his mother's life to show how the good open goal on a client. Nobody'll ever write a book. Probably about my mother. Well. I guess all of you. Would say this about your mother. My mother was a site. And I think of her. Two boys dying of tuberculosis. Nursing or others. An order that you could take care of my older rather for three years. And Arizona. And seeing each of them died. And when they died it was like whatever own. Yes. She. We'll have no books written about it. But shoot the same. Now. However. We look to the future. We wanted to be proud of what you've done. We want you to continue to serve in government there. That is your wish. Always give your best. Never get discouraged. Never be petty. Always remember. Others may hate you. Those who hate you don't win. Unless you hate them. And then you destroy yourself. After the remarks the Nixon walked to the soft lawn where a helicopter was waiting to take him away from the white council president for the last time. The board with a rare to see them all those were family members Julie and David Eisenhower who stayed behind. Buckingham there was no hope of pulling back a motion for those who have cheered the trial. And then hit especially hard by the content and the chopper departed away from Washington over the and memorial to Andrews Air Force Base. Where Richard Nixon flew for the last time aboard the aircraft he named this period of 76. Com you'll ABC news of the White House.

