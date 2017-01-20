Transcript for Former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake on Trump Inauguration Protests

We have one of our ABC news contributors. Former mayor of Baltimore that we Ron lake. Within our Washington bureau. And steady thank you for joining us I know you you're watching the pictures coming in. The unrest on the streets of Washington right now sending you based on on a pretty large. And wide scale in your city oh. Can you give us an insight into how the police will be approaching this. It's a delicate balance and you want to give people the opportunity to be heard we just heard from president from. That he wants to listen to the people who feel it they haven't been heard those that people who love and and the people who don't. And if you you have to strike a very delicate. Tenuous. And sometimes unfortunately dangerous balancing act between. Giving people that room that space for them to be able to express themselves. But also protecting the police officers protecting. The property and making sure that the protesters don't get hurt either. We're seeing an officer on camera was clearly injured. I would I would have to imagine do you you can confirm this that that city officials and and the police. Expect. And plan for a worst case an area. Oh absolutely. Every time there's a big event. You can't imagine the hours of work that goes in to doing table tops doing. Scenarios. Planning for just about anything. We used to joke that we would plan for the zombie apocalypse just that we could make sure that we have heard everything. In order I think sometimes people forget. There are so many people behind the scenes that are working to make sure that this is a smooth event whether it's the police officers are transportation officials or. A department of public works officials firefighters. EMTs everyone is out there trying to make sure that this date is a sea days or everyone in and when something like this happens. They do what they do best they go to work they're very professional and my hope is that they'll find a way to. You know allow that they protest to happen but also allow for safe. When do you determine. As Mair. When it's time to and courtesy officers to make arrests and when you're encouraged her to stand down because we are saying. Images now. Which rocks are being hurled their way and yet the offices are responding yet we've seen other images in which protests are being taken away to help with its way. Our worst of Robert between the two. Yet is that challenges it's not that cut and dry. It's it's almost like driving a stick shift yet that the give and take the push and the poll because you have to. Be aware not just of what's happening in front of you. But when you're in the seat of mayor in your making those decisions in your working with your police chief here police commissioner. You not only know what's in front of you you also know what assets you have available to you. To respond and once you've played out these different scenarios you know that every action has a reaction. And you have to make sure that your response that you have everything in place to to deal with the potential responses that come from the police. Action. Marriage act to follow up on LC's question these aren't you know Washington DC police. They have the added that stress. Of the scrutiny of the world is on them right now and how they handle these protesters. Does that require any particular extra training or. Even. Consideration. How the police a you know handle it handle these people mysteries of Washington DC. In Baltimore. During the unrest we have extensive. Training. To deal with riots to do with protests and there's no doubt in my mind. That the press the professionals in the DC police department have done the exact same thing. So it's not the scrutiny that that you know they are focused on I think it's just to make sure that they. Are prepared. The worst thing you can have is they have an officer that's on the front line that's un prepared. We want them to have the equipment that that they need and want them to have of the training that they need to help. The situation so they can stay safe the protesters can stay safe and that we can continue to protect our First Amendment. Mayor honestly it's on the Lally happy here and they've been keeping an eye on the events of the day. Give us your take on the inaugural address we've been covering some of the confirmation hearing together in the past talking a little bit about what this incoming administration mean. What was your take on what president from had to say in his first. Remarks at the rest of the world and it's interesting my take on this because my is this thing take a have on the day at a lot of mixed and conflicting feelings. I was pleased when I heard him mention infrastructure so prominently. As the former president of the US conference of mayors infrastructure investment was very important. It was a bipartisan. Issues issues that Republican mayors a democratic mayors could agree. We needed we have a all across. So I was very pleased about that but I just don't think he was trying to. Do enough to strike a conciliatory. Tone with the public. The majority of whom did not support him. And really the congress who he has to turn on to get a term to excuse me to get a lot of these things done. Mayor Stephanie Rawlings Blake lives there for us in the Washington DC bureau thanks so much for being with us that a mayor. My pleasure.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.