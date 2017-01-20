Transcript for Barack and Michelle Obama Leave the Capitol by Helicopter

The first and second families. Both past and present gathering on the another set of steps of the US capitol. And to depart. There though. The Biden's escorted by defenses the buttons are to be taking a train back up to. Their home state of Delaware and Amtrak train that you Biden commuted for quite awhile not so far away not going so far away. And many of the comments that the now former vice president. Have made it indicated that he may we may may see more of him he's not gonna receive too far from the fray as he. Hugs his successor. And like good bye. And they get into. The limousine they had to I would imagine he's stationed there Washington DC meanwhile for the cameras going to pan back to. Now former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama they are gonna board. That helicopter you've seen sitting there on the lawn of the capitol which we'll take and and here's airport phase. Where they will then fly operable family vacation in Palm Springs. And then they're gonna move back to Washington DC to cal around the neighborhood where that a house near we're cared about the will be living. Freer hand. Well looks like they're heading immediately. You have my facial recognition software tells me that. From is it a better mood than Obama. I think everyone here is being very professional trumps and the Obama's. I mean let's let him yes and the clintons like this is business this is the business of the country and it is reassuring to see. That it's not me cafeteria style food fight not that I would expect anything like that but. Make no mistake. You know former President Obama is going to be working on issues of redistricting he's going to move I would argue. Into possibly a more partisan role in his after presidency. And during the final year of his presidency he's would be really advocating. Or strategies that. He hopes will reach acres the electoral map in America. And ensure better outcomes I mean we should. Remark that nearly three million more people voted for Clinton then president trial. And the Electoral College wasn't designed to always match the popular vote but. Part of that is a question of what the electoral districts look like and that's that's a big part of the former president's work. It is that classic moment whereas the former president Ford this helicopter rides up and in the sense that he knew this was coming of course at some point. But to go out like this. With a with a man who who campaigned on the promise is to dismantle so much of what he believes he achieved. I think he Phelan. You know if he gets on this helicopter. I certainly I I. I personally would assume he's seething with anger but restraining it perhaps not quite I not in his mind but I do think that. One of the things that this transition is is dictating his. Oh or or illuminating is how different. Mechanisms in government work. Be the construction of the Affordable Care Act leaves it vulnerable to being dismantled. And I think that people if we're paying attention have learned a lot more. About what acts during the presidency are truly permanent and which ones can be dismantled afterwards. So I hope all of us are doing our civics education. Last I wave the last ways there now former President Obama. If I could interject I don't know what President Obama now former president Obama's thinking or feeling at this very moment but I know what I'm feeling. Emotional. That this thing you know huge transition moment in our history that we lived with the obamas in the White House for the last eight years. And you know America democracy we have these elections and in the new sheriff is in town. It's right for me at least a little bit bittersweet even though I wasn't necessarily a an Obama supporter. It's still it's a huge momentous occasion. There was an expression from a guy named Barack Obama back when he was president. Not long after his first election. He said elections have consequences. In this one's going to have consequences. And there they are. Saddam is out then new chapter and indeed very captured Al from and his vice president. Mike Pence. I think today a lot of people are. Wishing the best for America here in the US no matter who they voted for. They want the next four years to go well I'm around I'm in contact of course with lots of international journalist. And they can't enter talks about what we as a nation will do. In the coming years and and how. America fits into a global community in America. Was. Seated. By Europe. That in the sense of Weaver Weaver a we are a nation that is constructed. Out of other cultures. And so one of the things that I think we have to remember is that we were never in Ireland you know America was never an island. And the idea of acting only in the American interest can be perceived different ways does acting only in the American interest me only caring about the United States I would argue that hearing. About America requires looking at a global perspective so these are things that are on the minds not just of Americans for the people around the world observing. This transition of power. It's difficult as the election cycle lives. It is now in many ways where the real work to get the new president we avenue by president we'll have a new administration. Coming in many of the promises on which they campaign we'll see if they can actually implement given as you mentioned that the process that is. Our government. But this is now a very real moment. Four presidents and by its president elect these things are already in motion. Sabrina from our research act we we know that early in the morning he would've been briefed on the presidential emergency that which is. To learn about all the nuclear football and after becoming president he does receive the codes so it's a very. Real responsibility. If used the words sobering again and again. That is now on the shoulders. Mr. trump. And it also think that today's. Also purchased upon us reflect. You know express our patriotism. And respect. For our form of government the trends as to how we keep talking that of course the battle resumes. About earth thing tomorrow I would guess and I'm curious to know if the new president if he tweaked. Well they send tweets today. A very changed the act Otis Twitter handle from the picture of President Obama to figure Donald council two it. Massive accounts at his disposal fees he likes as. President Obama flies away their. And we may also find out to you if President Obama left him a note in the Oval Office that. I'm very famously George Bush senior left in it for Bill Clinton saying don't let the turkeys get you down. I'll tell you a chance to mention earlier. Company Obama aren't the only two presidents. Do has ever taken the oath of office on Lincoln's Bible. So for everything you know although it. Differences are talking about at this moment and they DA's share that that small symbolic gesture. A team that's here Wednesday.

