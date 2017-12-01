Transcript for Ben Carson Testifies About His Own 'Housing Insecurity'

As a as a youngster. I remember actually filling that I was pretty lucky. We lived and I. 750. Square foot GI home and southwest situated actually have a long. And a the little one Carriker rides and we thought that was paradise. And then my parents got divorce. And you know my mother discovered that my. Father was Mary someone else. And he didn't have any skills. Basically. Third grade education. We had no place to live. She couldn't afford the house. So we ended up moving through Boston moving in with relatives. I have actually in my life understood what housing in security lines. And we were there in Boston. Or how but the years. And I remember as a nine Euro looking. Through a building across the street out of which all the windows had been broken. And the sun beam was shining through. It made me think about my future. I remember thinking that I probably would never live to be twenty. Does this that I saw. Around me but my mother had very different ideas. And she worked extraordinarily hard as a domestic. Lehman house that 5 in the morning getting back at midnight the day after day today. And hurt strong desire. What's not to be dependent. On anybody else and people are always criticizing her and they say you have two boys you can be on aid to dependent children she said no I can't. And she worked very hard she would sometimes take us to the homes that she complain. And many of them were fabulous homes. And she would say. Which of the live. In this wonderful place would you rather live were we that. And she would say you know the person who has the most to do with determining. Where you live as you it's not somebody else it's not the environment.

