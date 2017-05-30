'The best leaders figure out where the country wants to go'

More
Amna Nawaz and ABC News' Chief Political Analyst Matt Dowd talk about the power of political campaigns in America and the good and bad changes they can bring.
39:14 | 05/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'The best leaders figure out where the country wants to go'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47670057,"title":"'The best leaders figure out where the country wants to go'","duration":"39:14","description":"Amna Nawaz and ABC News' Chief Political Analyst Matt Dowd talk about the power of political campaigns in America and the good and bad changes they can bring.","url":"/Politics/video/best-leaders-figure-country-47670057","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.