Transcript for Biden on Trump: 'He's a joke' and his FBI attacks are 'just a disaster'

Or vice president Joseph Biden is also sharing his thoughts on president trump calling a president. A joke and Biden told CNN the president's attacks on the FBI are doing everything Russian president Vladimir Putin ever wanted. Like sowing doubt in our justice system and he criticize a president for saying Democrats were treasonous for refusing to applaud. State of the Union Address. I just I I just marvelous some of the things she's says and does like. What two days ago anybody didn't stand up and clapped for him. Was on American and then maybe even treasonous they say it was a Khalid Sheikh Democrats can't take a joke. On me today he's a joke. Somebody also said if you were the president's lawyer he would advise him against sitting for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller. Out of concern he might say something that's not true.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.