-
Now Playing: Possible government shutdown on the horizon
-
Now Playing: Former President Obama speaks to students at University of Chicago
-
Now Playing: US sanctions 271 Syrian government workers after chemical attack
-
Now Playing: Who will be blamed for the possible government shutdown?
-
Now Playing: What has President Trump accomplished in his first 100 days?
-
Now Playing: Obama makes first post-presidential public appearance in Chicago
-
Now Playing: Trump congratulates record-breaking astronaut
-
Now Playing: French election heads to runoff with outsider candidates
-
Now Playing: Trump's first 100 days: Building the Mexico border wall
-
Now Playing: California AG ready to fight Trump administration over sanctuary cities
-
Now Playing: Congress, White House try to strike budget deal as government shutdown looms
-
Now Playing: Trump approaches first 100 days with mixed poll numbers
-
Now Playing: Congressional budget battle might hang on Trump's border wall
-
Now Playing: Candidate Marine LePen, often compared to Trump, advances in French election
-
Now Playing: Another American detained in North Korea
-
Now Playing: Arrests, cars burned in French election protests
-
Now Playing: Dowd: New poll is 'good news, bad news, really bad news' for Trump
-
Now Playing: Talk radio host on priorities for Trump supporters: 'It's about jobs, the economy, and immigration'
-
Now Playing: As Trump presidency reaches 100 days, questions persist over alleged conflicts of interest
-
Now Playing: Karl: Trump has 'fallen dramatically short' in first 100 days by standards he set during campaign