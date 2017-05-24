Breakdown of President Trump's proposed budget for 2018

ABC News' Amna Nawaz speaks to former Obama economic adviser Austan Goolsbee about what will gain and what will lose funding under President Trump's proposed budget.
14:07 | 05/24/17

