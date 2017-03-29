Transcript for Breaking down Wednesday's White House press briefing

Hey everybody I'm on the not live in New York you saw there white house Press Secretary Sean Spicer completing his daily briefing. A lot of ground covered and that we're gonna break down for you right here and tell you everything else you need to know about all the headlines originating from Washington DC. Whitney as always a partner in crime from down in the DC gal our political director Rick Klein how you doing wreck me on the good to be with him. So can. Talk about the top. Of the briefing it right there just to get this out of the way clear the air John's eyes are called on April Ryan with whom he had a pretty heated exchange yesterday it but it's terribly good luck when he was scolding ms. Ryan for shaking her head. But it looks like they've been able to put their differences behind them without your take. Pure coincidence that April lying it's the first question for the first time basically amber. I think the at the White House realized there were spotted it should be clear to to our viewers in these things often is an inside game outside game. And there's a lot of tension often between a questioner. In the White House briefing room and the white house Press Secretary says of that spills over in the public and it got so far even Hillary Clinton comments at last night. About the way that she was treated. As an African American woman I should note by Sean Spicer Spicer is responded to in some interviews and said. He treats are equally like anyone else and I think that wasn't at that as an olive branch to show there's no hard feelings behind one of the most respected artists working reporters. In a white house Press Secretary it's a lot of sharp questions from every day. Hopefully that is sign of progress we can count on moving for it let's talk about health care all right a few questions that despite it was taking there. On how the administration is going to move forward with their plan in the other president Max with some senators last night what's the take away on how this moves forward now. Well I think this is a step back from compromised the you've heard last night the president talk about how easy it was gonna be to get a deal. And even talking about Chuck Schumer shout out the tit to Chuck Schumer. But now if I know the White House official position is that he was joking about that. And they went a little bit further than that and said that there's a red line that the president has that any when it comes to table passive recognize which is repealing obamacare here's the thing. The only way the Democrats will come to the table is it that's off the table they have made that clear in writing in person in public. Anyway they can they say look you wanna work on things take obamacare repeal off the table and were willing to have that conversation so the fact that the president in the White House are starting at the position of repeal passed the happen. Means it is a nonstarter for Democrats they will not get any votes as we found out. It is that if last week is any indication they will need Democrats if they hope to get things done that failure happened because Republicans bolt that on the comparable the center. And the right inside the party so that I think through a whole lot of cold water on the buzz in Washington are up potential compromise. Well let's bring in our colleague John Carlo White House cheap we have correspond with in the room and actually asked Sean Spicer specifically about the it. John Hurt John and as you are better now in the group that it day. You Sean Spicer about it's about how president I was gonna work with Democrats moving forward to what is the planned for this White House. Well I don't think the really is a plan yet they're editors and there was an awareness economy crisis within. The the White House in terms of its relationship with congress. It when they discovered that there are Republicans they're ready and willing to defy the president and that there are enough Republicans ready willing to defy him. To stop his agenda in its tracks and if that remains the case is the only path ahead is to find Democrats he can work with. I don't get the sense that there are any. Serious discussions get under way and you saw me try to press Sean Spicer about this letter this letter which is signed by 44. Democrats in the senate in other words enough Democrats to. Two allies to stop virtually anything. In the senate and they say they don't even want to be in conversations. On on reforming health care and less the president repeals the executive order he signed on his first day in office regarding obamacare. And a less he agrees that he's no longer gonna see full repeal. So doesn't sound like they're off to UA off two screaming we strong start although I do think there are issues which this White House could work with Democrats. Well let me ask you about that John if that's saying numbers to look at part of the conversation after that terrible fall out from their failure to push through. The Health Care Reform plan was. Who bears the burden right where does the blame go. The latest approval rating we have from CBS news poll shows the president trust approval is pretty much been holding steady it's around 40%. Which is what it was back in February so it doesn't sound like people blamed him for failing to push this through a that you take. Yes it is and in fact that the corollary to that is the among Republicans. This is something where the White House actually has far more leverage than that band of conservatives that stopped him. They are knots. You know that the core of the Republican Party that new face of the Republican Party. Is solidly behind this president that's a pretty meager overall approval rating but a sky high approval rating. Among Republicans among those who voted for him and in those districts of members of congress that defied him and dealt him his first defeat. On his first major bill before congress the president is a popular. In their districts he has leverage. He seriously as leverage the questions whether or not. The White House is going to be willing to try to use that leverage will they ghosts of far as to. Not just offer carrots incentives to support the president's agenda but will the seek to punish. Those Republicans that defied him Willie support primary challengers in districts. Of those Republicans are solidly Republican districts. This is not where it's a battle against Democrats are worried about a general election. These these these members who defied him are from districts where we're Donald Trump is very popular so the question is will he use that levers try to punish them. It's fascinating to see how that plays out hey Rick Elena get your take a couple of things revealed in this new poll because two of the biggest issues plaguing the administration are going to be. How Russian involvement are potential Russian evolve in the 2016 election. Does or does not come back to them in the form of some kind of a collusion or communication or not. And also this claim of wiretapping that the president tweeted a few weeks back that is still being investigated some of the new numbers show that there's a huge divide. Between what Republicans and America and what Democrats in America believe could be true. That is specifically when it comes to the likely village mr. Trump's office being wiretapped 74%. Other Republicans think it was likely where as only 21%. Other Democrats do what what's your take on. That Donald Trump was right when he said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue in its approval make a lot. And I'm that he he has this link with his supporters. And in the credibility gap that we talk about that so well earned I would not add based on the they comments that he's made it happen they'll factual basis. Does not seem to extend to a core base of followers and he the fact that he's able to convince three quarters of of Republicans. That that that in fact there was wiretapping when there's really been no evidence of that. I think the evidence that's come forward so far and I think there's a little bit of news even on in the briefing today on the Devin Nunez piece of it in the investigation from the house. Might be about some incidental collection of information around associates not a lot of they are there and certainly nothing that backs up the president's original tweet. This all started in this whirlwind of the month of march early in this month when the president woke up and a Saturday morning it's at President Obama had ordered him to be wiretap we know that isn't the case. We know that they're there is few facts that would suggest any kind of surveillance on anyone. Associated with Donald opera trump tower. But the fact that he's maintained that in doubt use whatever scant evidence he has to to to pronounce itself somewhat vindicated by this. It suggests again that the people that support him are going to be with him almost regardless of what he says. Donna back to get your take on this could even from some of the issues we talked about today and they came up in the briefing on health care and how the bill most sport. It just does it both sides are sort of further in retrenching. Into their camp so where where does the progress where's the actual work going to be done. We'll have a real tasked of that coming up at the end of next month government funding and is on April 28 that's the it is the current. Resolution funding the government expires on the 28 of April. And there needs to be a way to renew that funding. Ames Republicans now that there's a big question about whether or not Republicans alone can do that. Because the same Republicans that defied the president's on on health care. Also have a significant questions and issues with wit with government funding. And will the president get any help from Democrats. You know 11 big issue they're will be. When you talk about government funding is the wall on the river you may remember that some of the the president said he was gonna build a wall. The Mexican border ever culinary fact that it. You know Mexico's gonna pay for especially whatever they wouldn't didn't set any money up yet so if congress is gonna gonna put the the first part of that bill. What you expect any Democrats. To support that initiative and if they don't you get the rest of the government funded if that if the White House is gonna see a whole. Series of questions even beyond the really big issues can they reform obamacare can they reform the tax code can they do a big. You know infrastructure program. Those are all big and complicated and ambitious legislative priorities what I'm wondering now is will they be able to keep the lights turned on. How did they major major concern. Let me hear the lasting only get you guys on the terms of specifics that came up in the briefing today at Ben and headlines because for all the talk about. The big campaign issues health care and energy policy and and so on. There with something else that got pushed through that actually went there could potentially have an immediate and wide ranging fact on every day Americans and that comes. Way of Internet privacy. The protections that the Obama administration put into place were basically pulled back something that went through yesterday and it came up today in the briefing. Add there wasn't really specific answer from mr. Spicer on this but have you heard anything else from the folks you're talking to about concerns or support for that legislation. Rick final product. Well I would note first of all that went wish us vice talked about that statement of administration policy. This be the official administration policies that they strongly support this bill that means he's gonna sign it. Almost certainly and in fact even referenced the signing ceremony I don't think the White House quite wanted to acknowledge that on camera. I think in and I'll night I wrote about this this morning in the know this is my sleeper story of the day and the reason is I think a lot of people haven't paid attention to what's going on Capitol Hill this has so much focus on what. President trump isn't able to do that some of the things that he is able to get through including this initiative. Which essentially allows Internet service providers to target with advertising. Based on user information in the same way that who wool and FaceBook do. Is it could be a major consumer issue. Depending on how this plays out and the stripping away of these new Internet privacy provisions that pres Obama just put in place last year. I feel like it is in in under noticed issue this week that could have. Real ramifications for people once they start seeing these that's come up and depending on how the privacy information is used. Take that echo had done. I sit I thought that it was a very interest in question the way it was phrased by by my colleague hunter walker Yahoo! said. Who exactly benefits from this legislature other than the Internet service providers. It would be able to sell the information and and Sean danced all around that made that vague reference to a signing ceremony in a statement of administration policy. But I think you could see some very very. Pointed questions this could I agree with what would Rick be a real sleeper issue. Paradise for all the range of health finds it covered here it's still pretty early in the day what do you guys keeping an eye on for the rest of the day and in to tomorrow. I'm given land lunch pretty soon and that mattered not on the high. I feel like that's a big priority. I think that the what and one other thing that you still seeing percolate right now but I think it's it is still playing out on on Capitol Hill and there was reference to this at least indirectly today was the the battle over a judge corset and the fact that we now know that that the Democrats are gonna hold of the sixty vote threshold. The press is on to either find some Democrats who can cross over and break that filibuster or maybe to some kind of a compromise deal otherwise be the senate is on a nuclear track and by the end of next week will be blowing up. A lot of longstanding rules and tradition so I think if there's a chance at averting. That kind of showdown it really try to pass that happened this week. And I'll keep an eye on the -- we're gonna hear from the the senate. Intelligence committee top members top Democrat top Republican. We have been so much attention and Devin Nunez and the House Intelligence Committee. And complete dysfunction would that investigation. But there is actually another chamber of congress are due out the senate and the Senate Intelligence Committee is conducting its own investigation. And so far anyway has looked like a much more independent and bipartisan investigation. So although I'll be tracking that. IRA every launch. And analyze launch yes yeah I get it again that you guys are hungry go eat Rick Klein and Jonathan are well thank you for making the time as well. And I don't think you. They've delegate for watching to hate you can always go to abcnews.com. For more and I it will see that back Houston thanks for watching.

