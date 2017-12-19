Transcript for 'The Briefing Room': House Republicans approve their tax bill

Welcome to the receiver welcome back if you're with us through the coverage out of that house vote on ABC news political director Rick Klein joined by Johnson threw White House even count on merry. White House correspondent will be joined by the whole team from the Justice Department the after the White House and Capitol Hill moment. But let's start with the big news today in a big day for the White House and use sauce are Sanders indicate that tax vote and get it together. With a broader argument this is almost a valedictory. Appearance today was the all the accomplishments that this is the caps. Agrees hits and yeah. Year let's get the. It was a little strange because it's still a lot left to go for weeks but the president I might happen yeah yeah all the minor details. Yeah. Obviously inquiry into the White House has been the most amazing worries here ever nothing's gone wrong he's been absolutely perfect. By. Easter. Or until the details it was reach for each and then also going through. The tax bill what actually happened here a lot questions. Questions as to how it's going to act the president. Right and needle that's your tax returns and that is reaffirmed for the hundredth time today that because he's going through an audit we will not be seeing as returns. I've noticed is that they really are basing their measure for success on the stated the economy. And you know they are constantly. Goosen going on the stock market being happened on unemployment going down in growth rate being higher than 3%. But what happens. And the economy takes its inevitable debt like Italy. Are they going to all of that is well and I think you know that the markets are really bullish and they're excited because this tax cut who indeed fewer business and big business particularly. But that doesn't mean one you know politically with individuals because while deadly if normalcy you know attacks Vickie thousand dollars a year. On the lower income scale they're gonna see it packs up from 10% to 12%. The three and obviously the wealthiest most dropped 2%. Yet to be gamble on rocket fuel as the president exactly it's gonna happen as a result of this let's get a reality check on the time went from your rally broken because. On the capital of a couple of covering the senate Ross Alley this has passed the house what is the what's the thing. The time for him look like now how quickly is this and it Gannett gonna power this thirtieth the president that's. Ricky stop on the house side it has passed speaker Brian is clearly been dreaming about this moment with a fervor that some. Young girls play in their weddings. And yeah. Finally Alli. I mean he has been an Internet here he used to wait tables on the house side of have congress now here he is as house speaker shepherding through. This massive tax bill it has passed the house he's going to be popping the champagne now heads over to the panic. There are ten hours of expected debate. And then we expect the senate to pass this bill sometime this evening it could be a late night. For he up here on the senate side so if you can send us some copy that would be great but I. This is expected to pass both the house in the senate obviously and then it goes to the president stats but then the real work starts in actually selling this bill with the American people. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell just a few minutes ago acknowledge that. That argument and that the selling of this bill is actually just beginning and it's going to go all going through that the 2018 midterm elections. Yeah speaker giant before he dropped out all the reported the parents are that a felon has had said today that results are going to be. What drives this bill successive term those numbers around that is quite a gamble but is it too late if you don't like what's in the bill to make any of those amendments and you see that with the health care now that the Democrats Jack Ingram you know. Yeah so guys you remember you remember when Nancy Pelosi got so much flak for saying you've got up. Have to spell to see what's in it and that's sad actually a lot like what a lot of congressional Republicans up here sank. And we all know how that worked out. Let's let it how to that's not 63. And loan making machine and out there. With the yeah in the process and I think matters relatives justice. Partisan as has received the process play out right now I wanna get a hit quickly from the White House for us and other topics Gordon Phelps. It seemed like Sarah Sanders was timing the city's briefing. All around we know she was waiting for this vote to happened to go out there and do you know oh victory lap a lot of urine review today. But but what big question that we didn't really get full clarity on I think is something that terrorist force the president himself may be many of his wealthy friends are actually. And apparently this bill insurance in the White House. That he would take a hit. We don't know that. Yeah that's right Rick and in fact there is no way to prove that the president. Willing facts take a hit at terrace heaters insists he well because we haven't seen the president's tax returns. At the president has refused an on multiple occasions of course. To release those claiming that they're under audit. And the White House DA maintains that that's the case. At but there is sort of a different atmosphere. The White House today than normal off saying it's Kynan. Closed doors and he you know the press secretaries kind of keep themselves. Abbott it's kind of been like they're holding court today I coming out popping there had gotten visiting went acts. Being very chatty clearly the White House I note that there on the cusp of victory here and that they want to celebrate at at with the press corps. The there has been awhile since they had a good news cycle I think they are celebrating a little bit on speaking of that at least is right to Russia is the yeah sales calculation are always sick way yes exactly we talk about the eighty yen the year and the president's lawyers if that one point we're saying it's all going to be wrapped by the end of the year. Mike Levine joining us here in the bureau covers the Justice Department what's your read on on how much longer worried talking about the smaller investigation. Yeah I see on screen there the question not ending any time soon question marks the the answer that question is it's not ending an intensive let's just punctuation all right guys. Ever everything we notes indicates the opposite you know the grand jury that Mueller has convened a still needing every week. They are still on in the index interrogating and interviewing witnesses they are still requesting documents but the most telling thing is that when Mike Flynn. When he pleaded guilty he agreed publicly to help Mueller cooperate in this investigation that was only a matter of weeks ago. And motorists to specifically said that they needed about two months just figure out what they want to looking into from Mike Flynn so we know that this is cannot gonna keep going for a little while. And he might just talk about that process for seconds and now that. You have Flynn who has agreed to work with the special counsel's office he has to go Ian and you several debriefing sessions with a special counsel's office over the next. It could be months. That's right and every time he goes in that can last for hours so over the next number of months in other going to be multiple times when when the special counsel's office contacts him and says hey we like to talk to you. You know very but the numbering documents are delivering his emails to him to bring emails from others. They're gonna show them some Mike when they're gonna ask questions and they're gonna hopefully get even more leads and more tips from their perspective that they can start looking into. Ask you guys John Tower what do you read into. Interest employers me the dollar's 83 is that it's gonna be a significant step or. Is that just more of the flu or the same kind of look the way it is sources close to the lawyers described as that this is it typical meeting that you eventually have in the course investigation to find out where things stand right Vietnam working with the Mahler team for several months now Mueller was appointed of course as we know right after FBI director genes Communist fired on by Iraq grosans time. This new group of lawyers came in in the summer round July Pete said he had a very old bean dialogue with the Muller can be cooperating according to sources they turned over all documents all White House staff that this special counsel's office. Wanted to interview has actually sat down. For an interview with a martini not combo worked grand jury. Only interviews big difference there so they feel this point it's time for a status report where does this stand and question they really want again you and I apple heard separately and it is is gnawing at president. He's ease heat under investigation. Right and he would like to make it public if he is nine. You know a lot you can really learn a lot from talking to the special counsel's office and and that's the lawyers are hoping to do they want to know. Either team we're talking in line and are not asking for more documents in the ones at the irony happened they can do to. Kind of understand the scope of the investigation because it really there are questions about which way is this investigation going to China is very cleaner you know. Pistols and president that this wrapped up pretty. Well that's I'm cheap so you know Richie. He. Imaginary time I've called it was. So right now what would work at Thanksgiving and we went to Christmas New Year's didn't count for some reason why we're somewhere in January so. Mark with the king weekend media I don't know Lilly they have some yeah. It. This is very truck you know this is how trump measures it's time my holidays you know even when he was writing and I secrets and I. Even when he was reading the buyer is without friends that he would thank. You know at Memorial Day and he sent until I thought it. And it's likely to us what his lawyers speaking in his answer and wants it to outline and needs to now dynamic happening here. One. Slick highway ninety. Keeping the other important thing here is to be clear if the New York several lawyers here working for the rest areas. House counsel and there are his lawyers and lawyers for the president which is the person. And it is look legal team for the presidency. So those are people that are actually raping office of the president. Staff. Working documents two very different things the team going in to meet with Muller's team is the president to act it is his personal lawyers not the ones working in the white and guarantee that until that meeting will probably pretty quick accurate but are not. Let's let's let's hit next next topic. Hey guys one quick thing on that I just want and I. I think it's it's exceedingly unlikely that the special counsel's office is gonna tell the president's lawyers. On that is not a target it's too soon the last time that that James commented that the president went into the public that he had been told them to think that that's not gonna happen. Just. Kill all our. I'm not telling his gun and telling him as well I had been fishing with Moeller for that use him in the Muller's team instances you know here's everything. An album which I think it is so far so another another big topic as we remember the virus it is. Lastly. The judicial appointee from the president Matthew Peterson. Kind of wilted under the pressure let's take a look at that video from last week that let them property. Have you ever argued a motion in state court. I have not. In the ever argued a motion in federal court now. Well as the trial judge you're obviously going to have witnesses. Can you tell me what the don't bear standard yes. Senator Kennedy I don't have that directly at. At my disposal. But we'd be happy to Erica. A closer look at that. Not a word about one because he is actually withdrawn from consideration. Which will be with Senator Kennedy that the president himself acknowledged this is a big mistake this is a god it wasn't pol might. It public a moment to me because you have that you also have. The president's proposed head at the export import bank defeated in the senate banking youthful by Republicans and to meet this is lawmakers waking up and saying wait a second. All these names that are coming through that doesn't mean their pol either not in rubber stamps. And you know people who got it from me in there and act. Like night and yeah guys Rick. It. 20 it still die acting on. Lee here. Oh. Part. Well written in it really is that of any level in this a lot of people that are getting in the end direct connections I want it I want to ask Kelli Rogan about this if you read anything. Into the fact that senators are are rejecting picks like this a couple of judicial picks just last week. That it withdrew in addition to this when I mentioned that Scott Garrett whose name for the export import bank are you hearing conversation always more senators and lawmakers saying. It's time for us to assert our constitutional responsibilities. Well it's interesting recchi out there were two other federal district court judges that Reid withdrew their nominations this week alone. But what's interesting is talking to senators here is just the sheer bipartisanship. That there asserting that this is just their job. As members. Of the center. To weed out those nominees who are unqualified or who don't fit in the role that's what Senator Kennedy has been saying he said I just doing my job. As you mentioned he said the president trump agreed with and that you that should be what you're doing bedding out the folks in fact he said that you know he joked that watching My Cousin Vinny. Doesn't make you qualified to be a judicial nominee. In I think we will see more of this going fallen but again I don't think it's reached a level where it's. A Birtley. Politically partisan. I I want law and order over the years secondly I could act. There may be a lawyer exactly it's it's gonna get it looks let's risen for Atlantic atlas is closing slot starting over the white mustard belt woodlands and. Yeah I mean I think we learned today that the White House isn't changing its story that we see the White House state and timing and went present it wit. Acts that contradicts this story they've been telling us. Just dig in on that point and again that's what you saw Sarah sanders' deal as it relates to whether or not the president is going to benefit prime. This tax bill we now that he will benefit Abbott's air standards just doesn't want to say that Sally if you say it enough times rank. Maybe it becomes trio. You become president if it happens like that likely. WB takeaways. Well one thing that struck me at the White House briefing without Sarah Sander senator talking about the president's remarks yesterday on national security that the president chose to focus on things beyond Russia. It's clearly not at the top of his list then things that he wants talks on public. If it there's I think Alan broken by. And it's saying that success has a thousand fall fathers. Failure is an orphan I think that's what you're going to see when this tax bill gets signed into law president trump is probably going to you by. By everything we know about him he's going to take ownership of this and we're gonna have to see how house speaker Ryan. Deals with that sort of giving him the spotlight everything a quick guys we're gonna see this tax bill cross the finish sign the next couple days and we got a massive. Government funding. Fight that I have to wrap up by Thursday or out the government shuts. You mentioned the night that it what you may have a couple of them this week Alley. Higher by Fred. That the since detected. Our well I want me to find that we were installed carry machine and food service and that hasn't been a priority for us. No I mean look I I think that. You know this mean he won the last briefing source. I think she's going to be even more exciting than this year it that he was anything unless we receive this year yeah. Yes. Right out yeah. I didn't have much to learn buying only seeking to meet you know any other effort being in the where you foresee an accident like this is there he's being added me what's an automatic audit so I think almost by definition it would be on the writing. Byron as the as president dramatically so is this really a good excuse and just sort of interesting to see either our patents and patent they still handed over. They're taxed differently and other Ari I'm picture that today. Every sector. Since Nixon yeah that's that's right the fourth. Again I like it we'll get back we'll get back on our. Ahead a look and I learned in civics earlier when his wins this president. Some wins are legislative wins other ways of political wins this is going to be a though it's never for very long time there a lot of campaign ethic that caught. Vote that happen right there very telling. There were twelve no votes most of the California New York interview moderates feel like there's the immediate jeopardy. And you could see this big story line we've seen so far starting to grow the suburban repulse a lot of people upset. Those are a lot of us think people will be impacted by this tax plan meeting positively and negatively. And and those of the people right now there that are gonna start waking up when they start to see either the results itself a big vote in a big day at the White House. That doesn't for this edition the prisoner was our is our pleasure to be here for Johnson threw in tariff on Mary I'm Rick Klein watch us next time.

