'The Briefing Room': Russia-related questions continue to plague White House

More
ABC News' "The Briefing Room" team analyzes reports about the president's possible dictation of Donald Trump Jr.'s misleading statement on his meeting with a Russian lawyer and more.
13:38 | 08/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'The Briefing Room': Russia-related questions continue to plague White House

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48973875,"title":"'The Briefing Room': Russia-related questions continue to plague White House","duration":"13:38","description":"ABC News' \"The Briefing Room\" team analyzes reports about the president's possible dictation of Donald Trump Jr.'s misleading statement on his meeting with a Russian lawyer and more.","url":"/Politics/video/briefing-room-russia-related-questions-continue-plague-white-48973875","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.