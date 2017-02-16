Businesses nationwide participate in 'Day Without Immigrants' protest

Businesses around the country today are planning to either close their doors or provide limited service in support of a "Day Without Immigrants," a social media-led protest of President Donald Trump's promises to crack down on illegal immigration.
And today is a nationwide show of support for immigration called a day without immigrants immigrants and not immigrants alike are being encouraged to skip work skip school and not go shopping. So the movement has been spreading through social media with supporters likes a celebrity's death was Andrus who plan to close down three of his DC hotels today. If you've been to DC you know how big of a deal this is. If you don't have a Jose under his restaurant to go to hunters pulled out of Trump's DC hotel during the campaign after then candidate from made his controversial comments about Mexicans. The organizers say the goal is to show that without immigrants there is no America.

