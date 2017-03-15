Now Playing: 'Capitol Games' with Senator Amy Klobuchar

Now Playing: John McCain on collegiate compensation

Now Playing: John McCain on helping University of Arizona's Lauri Markkanen

Now Playing: John McCain on his Final Four picks for March Madness

Now Playing: 'Capitol Games' with Senator John McCain

Now Playing: FreedomWorks activists storm Congress to urge lawmakers to repeal Obamacare

Now Playing: Trump puts brakes on Obama-era auto emissions regulations

Now Playing: What Trump has said about his taxes

Now Playing: Portion of President Trump's 2005 federal tax return leaked

Now Playing: Mitch McConnell weighs in on latest on President Trump's taxes

Now Playing: Mitch McConnell: 'Nothing's bigger than college basketball'

Now Playing: House intel leaders say no evidence Trump was wiretapped

Now Playing: Texas congressman to town hall attendee: 'Shut up'

Now Playing: White House claims release of Trump's purported tax document is illegal

Now Playing: David Cay Johnston discusses leaked Trump tax document

Now Playing: Top Navy officials charged in 'staggering' bribery scheme: Officials

Now Playing: Secretary of State Tillerson used alias in some climate emails at Exxon

Now Playing: Justice Department to announce charges in Yahoo hacks

Now Playing: Trump's tax return leaked