Capitol Hill Reacts to First of Trump Cabinet's Confirmation Hearings

More
ABC News' talks to former Ohio Senator Mike DeWine on Trump's AG nomination.
15:29 | 01/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Capitol Hill Reacts to First of Trump Cabinet's Confirmation Hearings

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44686648,"title":"Capitol Hill Reacts to First of Trump Cabinet's Confirmation Hearings","duration":"15:29","description":"ABC News' talks to former Ohio Senator Mike DeWine on Trump's AG nomination. ","url":"/Politics/video/capitol-hill-reacts-trump-cabinets-confirmation-hearings-44686648","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.