Census decision could cost states a House seat

The ultimate cost could come in the way the population in this country is counted, shifting it from an urban focus to a more rural center approach.
0:33 | 03/28/18

Transcript for Census decision could cost states a House seat
New opposition this morning tip president Trump's plan to had a question about citizenship. To the 20/20 census at least twelve states are expected to follow California's lead and sue. To block the question for meat added they claim it violates the constitution which requires all residents be counted. Critics argue the question will cause many immigrants to dodge the survey and a fewer people are counted. It will mean less federal funding for many communities and the possibility of losing congressional seats supporters of adding the question say it will reduce voter fraud. And lead to a more accurate count.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

