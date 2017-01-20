Transcript for Before Chastising Elites, Trump Thanked Them for $100 Million Donation

Want to thank all of our donors have big donors small donors. There are donor's egg got really really generous it day after the election was one. But it was the big donors the wealthy elite that helped the trump inaugural committee raised a record amount of money including Las Vegas casino owner Phil Ruffin. Boarded his private jet was his family to head to Washington. There's your friends. True. The inaugural committee offered donors this menu of package deals broth and chose the top then package to get enough tickets for his entire family. They wanted to million dollars burdens they take this. Goodbye perhaps only get four tickets. But I needed aid. For his million dollars rough and then his wife were also invited to two exclusive black tie dinners with the president elect. And he was offered rooms at V hotel in town. Staying in there. You drive hotel 181000 dollars a night guaranteed five nights so it's pricey. In total. Team trump has raised some 100 million dollars for what officials are calling a scaled down Workman like an opera. That doesn't have much a list celebrity firepower. I feel we have the greatest celebrity. Which is present. For his first inauguration in 2009. President Obama's inaugural committee raised only half as much a stroke. Even though they put on a much more elaborate glamorous set of events. A. There were ten balls for President Obama. There are only three balls tonight for president trump. Leading some to wonder why his committee raised what seems to be much more money than they need from people and corporations whose names under the law can be kept secret for at least three months undermine thus far too much mean they need maybe 39 dollars to plant them. Trump officials say what ever is left over will be given to a charity presumably of the president's choice.

