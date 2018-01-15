Transcript for Chelsea Manning confirms US Senate run

Eight months after being released from prison former soldier Chelsea Manning has launched a bid for the US senate. She posted a campaign video saying we need someone willing to fight. President Obama granted Manning clemency after she served part of a 35 year sentence for leaking classified documents to WikiLeaks. Known as Bradley Manning before coming out as transgender she just turned thirty the minimum age to be a senator she's running as a Democrat from Maryland.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.