Chelsea Manning confirms US Senate run

More
Manning, 30, has confirmed via Twitter that she is a candidate for U.S. Senate.
0:25 | 01/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chelsea Manning confirms US Senate run
Eight months after being released from prison former soldier Chelsea Manning has launched a bid for the US senate. She posted a campaign video saying we need someone willing to fight. President Obama granted Manning clemency after she served part of a 35 year sentence for leaking classified documents to WikiLeaks. Known as Bradley Manning before coming out as transgender she just turned thirty the minimum age to be a senator she's running as a Democrat from Maryland.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52352990,"title":"Chelsea Manning confirms US Senate run","duration":"0:25","description":"Manning, 30, has confirmed via Twitter that she is a candidate for U.S. Senate.","url":"/Politics/video/chelsea-manning-confirms-us-senate-run-52352990","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.