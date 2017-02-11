Transcript for Chris Matthews talks Russia probes, Kennedy assassination and more

"Hardball" host, Chris Matthews, thinks Robert Mueller's investigation is heading towards a bleak future for the white house, and he's also looking back at a political pioneer we lost far too soon in his new book, "Bobbyennedy: A raging spirit." Which is currently number one on Amazon. Please welcome Chris Matthews. Thank you very much. So Chris, you know -- It's sort of related to, you know, Bobby is everything we don't have right now. Yeah. I know. Speaking of that, Paul manafort, the opposite of Robert Kennedy -- I know. The poor guy, when I first saw him, I thought he was a croup yay. Didn't you think? He is used to the casino life. The dyed hair maybe. It was something about the lounge act. Anyway -- Anyway, he has pled not guilty to the conspiracy charges. They do. As you would say on your show, thoughts? Your thoughts? I think the weirdest thing about it -- I worked in politics as everybody knows for years, and I have been in this TV thing for 15 years now. 20 years now. I never met a Russian. Okay? I'm a regular American guy. I don't meet a lot of Russians. They are way on the other side of the world. They speak a totally different world. They are in Brooklyn. Ton of them there. Good point. Good point. So I keep wondering why is this guy always dealing with people like this? Manafort, Russian guy. Carter page, a cushion guy. You don't know what Carter does. Then you have Michael Flynn. Who has dinner with Putin? Then all these people hanging around with the Russians. It's always Russia, Russia, Russia. There is something here. I think -- I think -- The big economic thing behind it all, I think is Russia is a dying empire. They have got gas and oil, and they have got a security force, secret police. They are trying to spend some over here, buy influence, buy guys like Michael Flynn and Carter page, and try to influence our politics so we don't talk about climate change. We go back to fossil fuels and back to their gas station again. That's what they want. This is all exhibitioconomics. I don't get the climate change issue. Doesn't anyone have to breathe? They want to sell their gas, because they don't make anything in Russia, and they don't make anything. It's original stuff because they don't have anything to sell. We're original. We innovate, and we do that stuff here. St T it's not about money. Do you believe this investigation will be the end of the trump presidency? If this guy has done anything illegal, Mueller's going to find it. Mueller -- aisi'm not usually impressed by the ivy league and prep school resumes, but he has them beat, and he has the military background. Not a hair out of place. He lugs around the case, and he leans into it to show you all the stuff he has in there. He has, like, Klum bow, too. Just one more question. One more thing. And I just get the feeling he is not going to stop. By the way, they say I'm not going to let him cross the red line. I'm sorry, Mr. President. There is no red line. If you read the mandate for the special prosecutor, you know, lawyer -- attorney. It's very broad. Any criminal matter that arises from the investigation -- just arises or did arise from it. They get his tax returns. The trump tax returns? You don't have to ask permission. They are running the investigation. They should be able to -- Bobthey brought in the law professor and said from day one, we're going to catch the mafia guys and use tax returns the way they got Capone, and it was totally legitimate, you know. So I assume he has got him. One of the things I remember when I was little is going to your college tours. Your dad was great. Your dad and Clemson was a rock star. He came in, by the way, before the "W" people trashed him. Everything about your mother and your adopted sister and all that stuff. It was horrible what they did the your dad. We were all rooting for your dad. We were all rooting for him. I will say, the question I have for you, is do you still think in, like, a time when comedians are resistant to go to college campuses? Should you go to these college tours? It costs a lot of money, but we do that. If I could get Biden tomorrow. If I could get a list of four or five people they will pay for. McCain in a minute. We're there torn. We' tomorrow. We'll get the quarter million. See? Look at this room. You're used to professional lighting. Lights costs a fortune. A room like that. It looks like an old Italian movie. This room, you can see every face in this room right now. Why do you think we look so gorgeous? Right? What do you think of all the lighting? It's the big price. We don't have a lot of time with you. You have written and you have studied the kennedys for years. You talk about them on your show, and your book -- is there anything juicy? Not in the book necessarily, although there might be. I think, you know, I think -- The JFK files I was referring to. The only thing I found in them becauue I think Jerry Bruno was jekennedy's advance man, it was hard to put a conspiracy together because they didn't know where the motorcade was going that day. You get into the conspiracy of the stuff, and they say, wait a minute. They took the president to Harvey Oswald? That's not -- Some idea that Oswald might have been working with the CIA. That's one thing. The first thing Bobby did -- he loved his brother more than anybody else. The first thing he did was he thought it was a southern racist. Everybody thought it was something to do with going down to Texas. They were spitting on that, and they said he is a traitor and all that stuff. That wasn't the case. They found out it was this disappointed, disillusioned, misfit communist, and then he worries about the CIA being involved and he brings in this catholic on your soul, swear you had nothing do with this. He got piles of evidence. Ballistics, fingerprints. I'll get to that. He thought -- and then it was Lee Harvey Oswald. Was it Patsy? The ballistics and the fingerprints. He said, I'm a Patsy, when he was arrested. Authors would say, when he campaigned in '68. I believe it's Lee Harvey oswa Oswald. He acted by himself. His brother said it before he died. Publicly on the record, it was Oswald. But Ted Sorensen was close, and he had this doubt in mismind like any brother would. He is going after the mobsters, going after the mafia guys. Who supposedly helped get his brother elected. They did help. So many prompts here. First of all, jack is sleeping with his girlfriend. That's a problem. Bobby has to end that relationship, and he has to end the relationship with the mob. That's an allegation against -- trump. You can walk home safely tonight. You are protecting yourself. I did that for my aunt Julie, okay? Anyway, so there was all these problems. The mob, they hired someone to kill Castro. They were going after him with everything he has got. That's like fighting your brother with the election. You get into the hearings before the committee. He would say he would be giggling out there. He said, I thought just little girls giggle. He taunted the guy, and he put guys on meat hooks. On the water front, that was him. He was a hit man. He was feisty. He was more than messing with his girlfriend. He was with his girlfriend, and there were 70 phone calls J. Edgar Hoover gets ahold of. You better end this relationship, and Bobby had to clean up the mess. I want you to explain JFK on a podcast so I can listen to it. Good, because we have run out of time. Just look at it. Read this book, but look into JFK. The whole era was fascinating and what happened in those days. That was just something. Thanks to Chris Matthews. Members of the audience of getting a copy of the book.

