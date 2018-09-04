Transcript for Cindy Hyde-Smith swearing in gives US Senate historic number of women

The chair lays before the senate the certificate of appointment. To fill the vacancy created. By the resignation of Thad Cochran of Mississippi. The certificate the chair is advised. Is in the form suggested by the senate. If there is no objection. The reading of the certificate will be waived. And it will be printed in full in the record. If the senator designate will now present herself at the desk the chair will administer the oath. Of office. Please raise your right hand and repeat after me. Do you solemnly swear that you will support and defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic. It will bear true faith and allegiance to the same. He take this obligation freely without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion and that you will. And faithfully discharge the duties of the office upon which you're about to enter so help you've got. Regulation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.