Transcript for Clarification on whether Trump campaign had contact with Russia

There were music to nobody. It's with the right. Hear me at all movies these fake news. We'll release it really. Wrote an important things we do you know when things and so. And the leaves are absolutely through the news thing. Because so much in the news this excellent thing that I felt it was very important to you and I hope we can correct. This is nobody more respectful and maybe that. They reporters and good reports it's very important to me. And especially in his positions. I don't mind that stories. I can handle this story. As long as it's true and you know we're course of time on the State's right. And I'm okay with. I'm not okay win in this day and I watch. CNN so much he. And just hate I don't watch today because it's he said. At some community cheese but. I like just given him so. I think should be straight I think she didn't reflect our interest and I think everybody's ratings right now I think it actually be. I think that actually be better. A lower approval rate and cops I think that's right. And figures out what this I think they have lowered I heard little thing counts that. Honestly the public would appreciate I'd appreciate again I don't mind stories when it's. We have. An administration. With Democrats or make it very difficult. I think we're setting a record close to a record in the time. Approval kept in the numbers crazy we're looking so matter who immediately going forever myself a lot of people who will win. And that's all that is delay. And you look issue in the mess that he's got. And they have nothing the only thing you can do is the way you think any that is there. You know approving and making sure that they're happy and everybody is lewd. Sometimes it didn't know President Obama must read for and you lose them on the way and that's okay that's fine but. I think it would be much certainly. If he just went through the process quickly this is particularly active X. And they say and everybody understands. Bill or have to do it. I don't. I didn't and Nielsen. I don't think about what WikiLeaks which had nothing to do it comes out and happens to it then not giving classified bash. They get things done what was and office about Hillary cheating on the debates which by the way. Nobody matches that Hillary. We see heave the questions to the events. Serious. Can you imagine if I receive. It. It would be he. The electric chair. He issued the pool and thank you wouldn't call it re institution that happen here. I guess we'll pianist.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.