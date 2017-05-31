Transcript for CNN fires Kathy Griffin after beheaded photo

CNN has dropped Kathy Griffin after she posed with a likeness of president trump severed head. CNN called the images disgusting and offensive. Saying Griffin won't be back to host the network's New Year's Eve coverage this year today president trump tweet of the Griffin should be ashamed. And that his children are having a hard time including his eleven year old son Barron. Griffin has apologized. Saying that she crossed the line.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.