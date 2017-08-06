Transcript for Comey hearing paints a 'very troubling portrait of the presidency'

The bigger points were made. By some members of that committee this is about. America this is about Russian interference is about our democratic process and director combing former director coming actually touched on that. Himself. But that's right and I think it becomes now a defining moment for defenders of the president it's going to be kicked over to the president to the White House try to defend themselves. And I think they've got two options you either abandon the president. Or you go to war with former director of the FBI who under oath today till the very compelling story and depicted a very troubling portrait of the presidency even if it isn't. Technically illegal it certainly is unseemly and that's what comes out through all of this the brought portrait. That that director calling pace today extremely troubling and I think it has to be troubling to Republicans as well as Democrats. These will follow up along party lines is no doubt in my mind. But it seems to me that the options now are limited for defenders of the White House the ball in with the president or allow that they may be something really in this what was going on of the White House.

