Transcript for Comey testimony pits his word against Trump's

It has on an about here live in New York continuing coverage now at James column he's explosive and stunning testimony. On Capitol Hill today we're gonna break it all down for you bring you some of the highlights in case you missed. Any of that at all Rick Klein are political director down in Washington DC watching the entire thing start to finish Rick I gotta tell you. Most stunning to me this man did not pull any punches he flat out call the president a liar. Yes Steve Scully went nuclear on the president of very big deal is what he said and you saw him lay out its case under oath om. Point by point saying the president lied. The president tried to get me under his wing and the president irony because of the way I handled the Russian investigation. I thought of very telling moment he was asked directly if he thought this amount to obstruction of justice and he said what sounded like a botched it's going to be up to the special council to decide. But then we learned on the that in fact the creation of the special counsel. James called these fingerprints are all over that he engineer at the release of information needs challenging now the White House to release the tapes. Gators know what the White House that has been put on to the same scrutiny. That's the director called me just was and director only likes his chances in that showdown. And Rick I think we have that moment from the hearing a little bit earlier. Let's take a listen and talk on the back and here it is. Let's turn our attention to the underlying activity at issue here Russia is packing to those emails and releasing them and allegations of collusion. Do you believe Donald Trump polluted with Russia. It's a question I don't think I should answer. In open setting as I said we didn't do when I left we did not have an investigation focused on president from. But that's a question that'll be answered by the investigation I think. At games coming from earlier today. In testimony Whitney here in studio former mayor of the city of Baltimore Stephanie Rawlings Blake what stood out to you. From the last two and a half hours of testimony. It was an amazing display of a professional. He came. You know as my daughter with say this is not a drill he was very seriously was prepared. And he was willing to make himself vulnerable and his answers he was saying things that didn't make him look all that great but were clearly under both the true. He said you know I if I were stronger person I'm not sure about certain things maybe I could've souls are things that. If you are trying to perpetrate. This front that you know you were. That that that her fake person and you've made no mistakes that you wouldn't say anything like that but he was willing to make themselves vulnerable to sit listen. No this is what I did. You be the judge of whether or not it was the right thing to do but in this set of circumstances this is how I showed up and this is an and I'm giving you the full explanation. I'm waiting for president come to do the same thing. Reminds me of that Bertrand Russell Kuo Wei that something like wise men are always so full of self doubt and fanatics are always have served themselves. Over in Los Angeles were joined by Steve go mad season ABC news contributor and former FBI special agent in charge Steve I would love to get to repay. Not just on the testimony as a whole but in particular. Mr. Conley opening statement he delivered a message directly to his former FBI colleagues what did you make of that. Well it was a very compelling statement. He was very honest very genuine he was speaking from the heart the that the mere just talked about. How his he showed how vulnerable he was with some of his. Comments and that just shows how authentic. His responses were I think the troops at the FBI are going to be very appreciative. Of his comments and recognizing that he wasn't able to depart the FBI the way he would have liked and they would've liked so. I think it was a various strong statement very compelling. I've I was very proud to see him stand up there and gave his account. To the American people and and to the rest of the world. So I I think that was a very good to see. Rick Klein at the heart of all this is going to be this question of who to believe right got a number of statement that mr. coming gave. That are butting right up against things the president himself has had fed or the White House has issued her statement. It leads you to believe this could all be cleared up very easily if there are in fact take. If there are tapes then of course he gets there about but there are notes on the White House side they'll be demands to see that as well. I thoughts are telling was the director only just waited out there it's that you can't. Cherry pick if that soldier is all the time he can't cherry picker witnesses and he puts his own reputation out there against the president against the depiction that he had have a president who was. Operating kind of in the shadows. Operating eight. In in you know you know weighed it seems to suggest ulterior motives wanting these private conversations wanted to keep even top aides out of the room. And an outright lying in his view his words about James call only in the circumstances of his own firing. All of that says calling lights that that Beckham. Harris and it was a challenge to the White House offer up and alternates series of backs again the White House has been celebrating this idea that he's not under investigation. That is almost certainly changed since only was fired and it's because of these attempts to it to change that story and it the fact there's still standing by a couple of their key assertions that's going to be challenged. Let's go now to our colleague Mary Bruce on Capitol Hill. Merry with her earlier before the hearing even started it all work other than this hearing or related work it come to an absolute halt. All eyes were on mr. colony and this hearing we know the investigations continue those awaited they go from here what's next. That's a very good question we certainly know that many members aren't meeting the committee with a lot of questions. And answers today the big answers to X. But they are looking especially. You know for you mentioned it takes but they also want to get their hands on those men. A lot of members here on both sides of the hour expressing some frustration at. That now Muller's investigation that special counsel investigation has seen these memos that Kobe himself leaked the memos. To members of the press for that this committee still haven't been able to see them companies anything. That will be possible or whoever it is really not just the beginning of what is going to be a very very long process there also although both a full committee's. Here on the hill investigating this matter it's not just the Senate Intelligence Committee. The Judiciary Committee looking into this that the House Intelligence Committee looking into that so there are going to be a lot more hearings here a key question in fact that we just heard. Need that chairman of the committee and the ranking member here discussing is how all of these committees work together going forward how to they make sure that that there sort of working in tandem. They're going to be working with Mueller and his investigation to make sure that that they can't. All of his information they need that they can all work together going forward but the chairman Jeff that there is much work here. I think the merry briefed there on Capitol Hill over now to Alex Castellanos and ABC news contributor. Mr. Kathy and if you are a supporter of president trump you were as well during. The latter part of the campaign I'm curious how you think the White House responds to this you have the former FBI director. Flatly coming out and saying the president has lied and the White House is lives. Well I think there Democrats got a lot of good ammo to keep this battle going today. Who's telling the truth about factual events. Memos that need to be brought out and investigated so Groundhog Day welcome to the new movie this is gonna go on and on but. The trumps I've got something out of this Tuesday. And that is that director Connolly said I accepted the president's. Rationale. That he fired me because. He wanted to that he wanted me to drop the Michael investigation rather because he wanted to lift the cloud of Russia. That was impaired his ability to lead the nation. And that's a pretty good argument why did Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon. Two. Liberate their country cares for the country could go back about its business. Imagine for a moment the heretical thought that what if Donald Trump is telling the truth here. What if Donald Trump didn't collude with the Russians. James call me just told him he wasn't under investigation. Trump says tell the nation for heaven's sakes. Because I wanna be a successful president I don't want to have to navigate the Russia story when I know I didn't do anything wrong for four years. Tell the nation. And then. Donald Trump who respects strength looks across a table and c.'s James cone. And he has questions about comb his ability to bring this investigation to a conclusion why. Because only seems to be a good man a moral man who wants to do the morally right thing. But also a man full of self doubt an inch for inspection who's worried about what he's feeling and thinking. A man who splits the baby so routinely that he's hasn't satisfied Democrats or Republicans in Washington. So he says okay you're going to let this investigation be politicized for years that's not going to work for for the country. And I think today you saw the evolution of a new argument. Why Donald Trump asked for Flynn. Investigation to be dropped and why he ultimately fired James cone. Mr. Hess doesn't actually Saul why he thought the fling investigation should be dropped what's your what's your erection out that. Because the Clinton investigation would go on and on and again. He'd already cleared Flynn out of the White House somebody who had been his friend but who it obviously lied to the administration. Can't we for the good of the country. Donald Trump wanted to keep his campaign promises and I suspect for two reasons one. He actually thought the nation's on the edge of the precipice. And if we don't take some money and power away from the Washington establishment the country's gonna go over the edge. But more importantly the one thing Donald Trump does not have. And that money can't buy his respect we respect as a leader. And he can't earned the American people's respect unless he can get things done as president. We've seen him trying to do that we've seen Steve Bannon as white board in the in the White House and he knows that he's he's telling us the truth. If this cloud isn't lifted the chances of Donald Trump achieving anything domestically Ers live. Mr. Lazio last year earlier point's if the president would like to prove. That's you know he was telling the truth in these interactions where they bumped up against each other would you encourage him to release any tape that he has them. I would encourage the president to do everything he can do that is set this matters straight. The tapes are going to be problematic. Because James coney was very credible today. And James homey look like he was telling the truth about whether he the president asked him for loyalty. Whether other things that he disagreed with the president factual or. And we know Donald Trump has eroded his own credibility. At times he is more of a salesman than a truth teller. And he tells us things I think the way he wishes they were not the way they are so releasing those tapes is going to be if they even exist. Is is going to be difficult for him but I do think the president meets a look at country in the and put this whole thing in context here's what happens. Jim Conley told me I wasn't under investigation. This is a phony story I didn't collude with the Russians. I want you to know that I wanna earn your respect by doing my job as president. Let's move this investigation to its conclusion as quickly as possible. Jim Komi is a good guy but too weak to do that. We've got Robert Mueller now who's going to do that we've got and you attorney general to do that let's get this done and move ahead. Mr. Kathy and a speaker Ryan came out at the conclusion or rather during the hearing and spoke to reporters he took some questions. About some of the behaviors that it in which it looked like president trump was engaged in some inappropriate behavior. An and I wonder you know the answer he gave there was that the president is is just needed that he's he doesn't know some of these things are inappropriate. Is that a fair response from almost a 150 days into his administration. Donald Trump is engaged in nothing but inappropriate behavior. That's how he got to the Oval Office. Donald Trump the good news is for American and for trumps of voter group who are supporting Donald Trump. Is they elected an outsider the bad news is they elected an outsider. And Donald Trump is not going to change. Because that is what got him elected look the Washington establishment wants everything to be done the way they've always done. And Donald Trump does not respect Washington's. Norms and traditional processes. He thinks business as usual has sunk the country. So no I think we're going to continue to see. Donald Trump violate the process even if he learns. Mr. kept down a thanks for your time today sure. Back here in New York where the former mayor city of Baltimore Stephanie Rawlings Blake. We becomes back to this again and again is one person have to be telling the truth and the other person cannot. I think that the strongest thing I saw today was call me stand there braces hand and take the oath and basically dropped the mind. He said this is the truth and nothing but the truth and I dare you to refute it where is. Your evidence to the contrary and he is forcing the hand of the trump administration who. Even his most staunch supporter just acknowledge if he plays fast and loose with the truth. And he is putting the White House and the president on notice that I'm not gonna stand by and let you. Berate not just need but he said more importantly. The FBI and the the dedicated men and women that do their job every single day that they deserve more. You know much of Washington came to a standstill today while the hearing was ongoing Josh Haskell spoke to us earlier from outside the hearing room. Where mr. coming with testifying I believe he is still there and can give us a little bit of a scene of what's happening now. That his testimony has concluded Josh take it away. I think that. Well on that we were here senators started to exit for senators out center for and senator Warner they came right to the podium here. They didn't take any questions but they did say that they are more confident today than they were before that this investigation into Russia's interference. In torch when he sixteen election can be done in a bipartisan way. Warner. Spoke to cameras and he said. I believe now more than ever that the American public needs to know about Russia's involvement and he believes that. Former FBI director call me did a good job of making that point I just want to hand to show you is seen here. We're still seeing some senators come out of the public hearing and go into closed session. This of course where senator Warren center burn. We're talking the cameras and if we walk a little bit this way. Shortly after senator Byrd senator Warren. Didn't leave this room we saw FBI director call me he was asked if he's gonna testify it and the other hearings and plans to speak in front. And descendant of the house he didn't answer he walked down this hallway right here in east inside this room can see a number security. Capitol Hill police and some members. We believe former FBI directors. Security force because there was about ten of them. Oh we couldn't even get close to him at scored and into this room it's protected room as if we're he's there having that closed session on and that closed session. Many of the topics that could not be discussed involving the Russian investigation. We will be passed. And likely discussed inside that secure room. And that will go on for few more hours and we of course will update and trying get reaction from those senators and former director Komi. When they leave so we're not going anywhere and we'll have continued coverage for NC. All right Josh Haskell there on the scene for up on Capitol Hill outside the hearing room where it happened. Back over to Steve Gomez now in Los Angeles Steve has left to get your take on a couple of other things mr. Komi. Talked about their first of all the very reason he decided to take notes. In the first place those notes that proved to be crucial to launching the special counsel's investigation. In the first place what did you make of the explanation he gave. Well its standard procedure specially if you. Are in a meeting. That is particularly sensitive and important to her you view it as important. And it's going to require some kind of recollection later on. To the former director comic clearly felt that way when he met with the president. And so that use of contemporaneous notes. Is standard for FBI agents when we go out and conduct. Interviews. Do our investigations conduct surveillance there is always someone that is involved in that particular investigative step. That is taking notes well it's going on and it can't take notes while you do Indian view while you're conducting surveillance and immediately do it right after as. Took a former director called me did in this circumstance. And he pointed out to that it wasn't common practice with previous presidencies. I'm he didn't list a number of specific reasons a combination of factors as he said that led to his reason to do that I think we have found. A how director toll free sit in the hearing let's take a lesson. What was it about that meeting. That led you to determine that you needed to start putting down a written record. A combination of things I think this circumstances. The subject matter and the person I was interacting with. Circumstances first I was alone with the president of the United States the president elect soon to be president. The subject matter was talking about matters that touch on the FBI's core responsibility in that relate to the president president elect personally. And in the nature of the person. And as honestly concerned he might lie about the nature of our meeting and so I thought a really important to document. That combination of things I've never experienced before but it led me to believe our got to write it down and it generated data very detailed way. Steve Thomas back covered you now that you've heard that all those reasons in the couple at the very first time. That he met one on line with president trumpet a he as he says they're get a gut feeling. As well that this was something he had to document. Well clearly president trump or at that time president elect from had never been in the government so. Former director -- had never interacted with him we may be he's interacted with house representative. Members senators. Cook governors or anybody that's worked in in Washington DC in the US government. So and and ensure he'd seen. President elect from during the campaign and a lot of the rhetoric that was coming from him during the campaign as so. That alone right there the circumstances. That he was placed in the person as he talked about why you would take contemporaneous notes. It would give you an indication as to why he hadn't in this situation compared to say when he had previously met with that President Obama. And President Bush why he would now take the step of taking those notes is just doesn't know where this is going he's never met him before. And he is an unknown quantity when it comes to politics and governing in Washington. Rick Klein there was another part of mister Twomey testimony that stood out to me it struck me as a little bit odd in testimony prepared she didn't deliver. Earlier but we know that he said he thought his one of the dinner meetings had eat dinner meeting. We've mr. trump was an effort by the president to form some kind of patronage. Relationship and he went into a little bit of detail about why he thought the president might want that tell me a little bit about that which you made that. Well I think this circumstances he laid it Audi is trying to describe what it's like in his own hand. And why the president wouldn't want to be one on one like that at that time. Put him in position essentially where he's asking to keep his job he did not yet BI director is a unique position in government. It is confirmed by the senate works in the executive branch but it's confirmed for that tenure term. Because the idea is to no matter what the able to span between different presidencies not beholden to any one individual. Not like a Supreme Court with a lifetime appointment because you catch fire the FBI director. But that was part of the reforms that were put in place forty years got to try to remove the politics it seem to director combing. That trump was acting as if he needed that loyalty to know that he. It Ewing wanted it that way James called to ask for it and it appears if asked or to the conversations that happen is as late as the spring. That it's it seems like president thought felt like he had that loyalty play that thing that we had that he referred to. On the that that I feel like it's important understanding the bites at the teams combing through this you can question that in effect he said many thought that could be wrong about the motivations. But that's how was interpreted to him I feel like the content to those meetings is so important understanding. What actually happened what president votes intent. Let's hear the contents of those meetings in the contents of those memos become pack to those again and again and again. What you think the chances are we see that us. Well I think the memos themselves will become public at some point. I'm curious to know about the bastion Asians now because it congressional committees. Don't tap them we know that there were copies that were shared by his friend that bit you at Columbia University. I would rookie Celeste copies Muller I would have copies but he's on his own time line the fact that. Call me says shore release that it doesn't put any water under any obligation. I wonder if they're gonna hold back now to see what evidence the White House parties to they have memos or they have tapes of these conversations because. There description of these conversations very much at odds we heard from director on the today. Back here in New York mayor Rawlings Blake. In the list of things that stood out to me it's weird and follow up question can't let this meeting on February 14 at the Oval Office and much stricter will meet with there. Along with a lot of other colleagues and then president trump asked everyone to leave except mr. coney and then that I wanna talk about my. I don't understand what would happen I don't understand with the most generous explanation of that. And is used song. The Republicans who are doing their best to comport themselves to make any of this seemed reasonable. He couldn't come up with that reason and that was some of the things that they were trying to gloss over. There's no reason why you would ask everyone to leave and let you wanted the person that you were talking to to be put in the position of a he said he sent. Situation. And I think call me read it right. And he started to be he had already started to document that things that had been happening call me. Was answering the question that everyone is asking why what was the motivation what was what was is really all about and he's telling you why. He's saying the president wanted me to beg for my job. The president said that he won it loyalty and what he didn't feel he was getting it this is what happened he's answering the why. And I'm curious if the Republicans are going to continue this. You can generous. Interpretation. But the fact is Lee before them where they're going to start asking those same questions. Why you know Alex mentioned in his commentary what if trump is telling the truth. And he has nothing to do with Russia let's just passed out of the question what if he's not. What if he's not telling truth and how far will. Those members of congress Democrats and Republicans go to answer that question what if he's not telling the truth. What does that mean to our democracy to our country to the office of president not just here in this country and I've a thirteen year old daughter I hate it took me that she's. That that the the president the country now is someone who we can't trust. That they're telling the truth what does that mean it is in book in the world sense that we have a president whose veracity even by strongest supporters it is called into question. We think that's something those numbers. Congress down in DC are gonna try to get to the bottom of along with the special counsel. Josh Haskell and Ben Siegel are still outside that hearing room where James Cummings testimony. Took place let's toss it over to them and see what's going on now. Yes we're here outside that hearing. Right behind this inside this mall right here on. That's for that closed session is going on right now we've seen a number of senators pour out sinner cotton just walk by little while ago I asked if he could. React. Former FBI director Khamese testimony he'd not seeing anything. I'm Marco Rubio did not say anything they're all inside their anger and Siegel you cover these senators every single today. We know that closed section statues going on but we did hear statements from senator Warner center for I think they feel about how did it one. If you if you compared this investigation is going to what's happening in the house opens it probably a pretty good there's a lot of comedy on this committee everybody's working together. They've agreed to. A bipartisan basis to get their leadership. Subpoena power without having to vote every time subjective pretty good about their leaders and the direction they're taking their committee hearing. It seemed very important and that message gets conveyed to the American public that. I'm a Republican I'm a Democrat. We're working together and they felt confident after. After FB former FBI director Coleman's testimony that this would be a bipartisan investigation more than ever. And in the belief that this will continue. Yes I think one of the interesting moments was when senator Angus King. Burmese that who's not a Republican or Democrat opportunist something Komi agreed with on Angus King an independent right from right exactly and I think the frustration for the senators all those questions regarding the Russian election interference. Is classified as going on right now and there as opposed to what the American public is just heard from former director -- which have a lot more to do with his interacts with the president. That's what gets out there immediately and but their their message that they have as you know that's not the only part of the picture there's more going on but hopefully will eventually make its way out the public view. On the things have calmed down out here but I have to tell you there were still people in line trying to get inside that hearing when former FBI director calmly walked out. And that was before a lot of the public came out to date in note that that the section and ended. Kind of sad to see the looks on the faces but they ticket seat former BI director he walked right down this area right inside. Courtroom on the other side of this wall right now. Things have calmed down but today not a normal day. Here on the capitol police that you. Or hear every single day tolls will be about. What you've seen so far sure it's also one thing keep in mind that it's also apply to its members. Leaving at least on the house side that last in votes for the week and then there out of town they have votes coming up in just a few minutes on the senate sites that actually cut short what's going on here. But this usually let's Anderson talking to a lot of summer interns who are on lines and that someone could tell their kids it's about. Much like the people you're sitting in the watching the Watergate hearings and no summer intern intern Som that they basically took every single seat inside there. And definitely walked out saying they just witness history and throw it back to you for now Josh Haskell Ben Siegel sticking around Capitol Hill for more. Our thanks to you guys Rick Klein you know they touched on a point there then and Josh in their post testimony wrap up there that. The bigger points were made. By some members of that committee this is about. America this is about Russian interference is about our democratic process and director combing former director coming actually touched on that. Himself. But that's right and I think it becomes now a defining moment for defenders of the president it's going to be kicked over to the president to the White House to try to defend themselves. And I think they've got two options you either abandon the president. Or you go to war with the former director of the FBI who under oath today till the very compelling story and depicted a very troubling portrait of the presidency even if it is in. Technically illegal it certainly is unseemly and that's what comes out through all of this the brought portrait. That that director calling pace today extremely troubling and I think it has to be troubling to Republicans as well as Democrats. These will follow up along party lines is no doubt in my mind. But it seems to me that the options now are limited for defenders of the White House the ball in with the president or allow that they may be something really in this what was going on on the way. House and Steve Gomez over in LA you know it strikes me -- say how many teams of people. Are keeping an eye on this hearing today certainly everyone in Washington certainly everywhere than interest in the headlines but what about people. Inside law enforcement specifically inside the FBI how are they processing. This whole investigation ongoing now with a special counsel and specifically mr. colonies role in all that. While and sure the people and law enforcement and at the FBI and the rest of the year US intelligence community. Are glad to see that the whole Russia. Issue and their attempts to influence our election to influence society to hack our systems. Is at the forefront. Because that is the most important thing that is going on that Russia is almost attempting to revitalize. The old Soviet bloc. I'm out there in eastern your in the Middle East. The fact is as as I've referred to it and a number times the trying to get the band back together. And it's important that the American public and the world knows that that is going on. And that law enforcement and the FBI and the rest of the US government is aware of and and is ready to deal without so I'd to me that is one of the most important things for everybody now that it's out there. Mayor Rawlings Blake back here in New York this with something mr. Komi spoke to quite passionately during his testimony in his lines questioning yet it to be cut off. By the senator with apple and the question because he continued to talk about it about the importance of addressing this and getting to the bottom of it. He held elected office right do you think people asked. What is at stake here. I certainly hope so I think when you take a look at director called me and the confidence he showed and with his answers. I think the people statements in this is he setting this is a big deal. Which underscores to me. That this this sadness yet when they beat the leaked conversation that the president had the day after the fire. That. You know we got rid of you the pressure is off he's a nut job you. That's such a contrast to what we sought today. So I hope that those that that contrasting image of a president talking to rush of who we know without a doubt. A tried to interfere with our election and saying you know basically don't you worry about it I took care of it to this person who has dedicated their life. To serving our country in a serious and deliberate. And an honorable way you know I think it's a very stark contrast at the White House is gonna have a tough time and swearing. Well Rick let's talk about that how does the White House. Move forward from here I mean obviously we've seen a disconnect sometimes between the team that sent out to be messaging on behalf of the president and with the president himself. Says in public settings how do they move forward from here what's next. Although the an immediate frenzy to say where the tapes are there any White House notes specifically. What is the responses and we understand that word here this afternoon from the president's personal lawyer which is going to be. But bearing his offer bearing the brunt of these these questions and answering them as directly as they had. I think they are gonna have to does that down actress for a little while allow the initial frenzy to blow over. And then you're up for what is going to be very long process with direct with with with the former FBI director Bob all of the special counsel here. He's the real audience if you think about it this isn't about convincing members of congress all right the other members of the public. Bob Lawler right now is investigating the criminality is criminality what was talked about today. All the norms of Russia and attempts it to potentially coverup and obstruct justice. All of that is in his court so what he takes away from today and what he takes away from the White House response there why operational lack thereof. Has a lot more of a long lasting consequence this White House is very good about chewing out the other stop and saying the president. Is gonna if you work on the on the work of the American people whether or not president believes that or not they can do that message perspective. They may lose it in the in the in the time between. But I think for them they have to worry about the long game because this is going to be a very long one of the very difficult one. Well and Rick on that same point look that White House have to continue to govern it got big things on the agenda their early in their administration. Still working on health care and tax reform and a lot of other things let alone breaking news the stuff. That comes. At them. How did he do this moving forward you they separate all things related to the investigation as he mentioned to the private attorney saying I'm not gonna talk about that here. You gotta talk to mr. castle it's or is there some degree of accountability where they have to engage on the investigative front. Effectively this paralyzes the White House they are going to try to separate things and think about these two different tracks you gender track in the legal track they're gonna pots all those questions to the private attorney and hope that people stop asking them but they won't stop asking them. And director Muller's investigation. Insures that the record called Lee's testimony today double in shorts that this is going to be a long slog of a process. I don't know how you can do effective governance terms of legislation in the mean time. They can try and they'll try to do that but that that this is going to be the all consuming story for the foreseeable future. Merrill like but take on the head and move toward. I think what its descent was really poignant he said that the real audience is Mueller commie gets that. Call me made shore that he put that he'd. In leaking that the his documents. Which led to his appointment the appointment of Mueller I don't think that's a testimony that he gave today was a mistake. He is putting new I noticed this are that these are the facts as I know them. There's no way to escape this so would ever you're going to do in your investigation. They're gonna have to square with those facts I was Wellington to make under oath. So I think it was very very we knew we'd take a look at what what Conde said it's very clear that he was pointed to audiences. You know that the the broader audience but directly to Mueller. Rick Klein rich is starting to get reaction now from Capitol Hill some of those senators coming out of the hearing. And talking to reporters I just when it read you a couple of things were getting from our colleagues. Senator marker rubio who actually was a pretty fierce defender of the president during that hearing just pull one of our colleagues that for him. The most explosive moment in the hearing with the mr. Komi revealed he intentionally leaked his memo to try to force. A special counsel if that is the most explosive moment. For the senator did that show there's going to be bipartisan support to work forward on a Russian investigation. But the as a unifier explosives that blew me away to be on I'll I've never heard anything like that he just said directly with Audi generally much prompting. That he decided to leak. This memo that he had prepared in directly. We did effort to get a special counseling that he said that a nonchalant way and an 88 that the delivery may have. Covered up what a big headline that is the that's unprecedented in my mind's eye can see frankly west and the revealed. Would think that but in terms of the most lasting. And of the revelations of the discussion today. I don't even know that's in the top five I mean it doesn't get to the issues involving the president. Keep in mind here we're gonna put it now the president up against James only you can choose one's work is Tommy doesn't have a job. President of the United States does so in terms of how big revelations are focusing on Colby will be tempted many Republicans try to distract and try to undercut and try to raise serious questions about conduct as he saw the hearing. But this question still comes down to the sitting president of the United States not the now former FBI director. Although Rick I will say it is worth revisiting that moment because he was so laid back. In his delivery at a lot of us are looking at each other like weight that you say what I think you let me how that's bound for anyone admit that lets just take a listen to it now. I asked. President tweeted on Friday after I got fired at a better hope there's not tapes. I woke up in the middle of the night a Monday night because it didn't dawn on me originally that there might be corroboration. For our conversation I might be a tape. In my judgment was I needed to get that out into the public square and so I asked a friend of mine. To share the contents of the memo with a reporter into a myself for a variety of reasons by asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel. And so I asked a close friend of mine to do it. And Rick a brick the obvious question is who has close friend and Twitter has responded we think we've got the name. Of this four for patent now going to be hounded by reporters circulating. Which leaping to my next question which at that they are going to be other people who need to be questioned moving board mr. Komi. Actually hinted at some of them himself when he talked about those senior colleagues with whom he shared his contemporaneous notes. After his meetings with mr. count. God god they'll be ascent indeed be his supervisors that our justice many who were still wearing most of whom were still there going to be asked I would presume to corroborate or to utter utter question. Their recollection of the events and the one on one conversations on the that's one thinks it's fascinating that's what meet the president's threat of what book tapes so poignant. Is that it seemed the president of states was in this I have evidence but put up against your evidence called me appears Varnado called law and by leaking that his own private memo he gets his storyline out there if that narrative out there we still don't know for the White House whether there are notes and or taping. Of that I think that's going to be irrelevant questioning your right. Who would who was talking about real time to. What kind of alarm bells that that it it is it rank. I do think it's relevant ideas call me as a guy that stood on principle of the bush years. And offered to resign over the continuation of a program that he thought was illegal senators are asking today white. Get to this point on this occasion was it seriously the case that what bush Justice Department officials are doing work was worse than what the president states was doing here why didn't you. It's no more people why didn't you offered to resign Whitey news raise alarms at the time. If you felt like you're being influenced those laws are legitimate questions regarding his motives I don't know that those are things that that you always able to answer directly. Meraz like you and jump exit to Rick's point I think he was he was being honest he was trying to figure it out he was stunned that the president of the United States is person with so much. Responsibility. As a world leader would be saying these things and doing these things and he didn't quite know what to do with it but he knew enough to write it down. So that they could revisited and figure it out and sometimes that's the answer. You know everything isn't as cut and dry in the moment as people think it would be with hindsight and that's where he is but. The thing that I thought was interesting in the testimony. Is call me is setting it up so he could have corroborating witnesses. He's said I told the professor who this person told that person so for all of that he said he said. I'm telling you what I did and you can go back because of the receipts you could cope back and check with every single one of these people and they'll tell you the same thing. Where the president's receipt he. Kept his feet are very good but then we were not the only one keeping an eye on the hearing by a long shot looks actually gathering. In bars that opened early specifically. To watch these hearings on our colleague. Alley to caucus at the tough job of going through in those places it's the books about why they had such interest in today's hearing Alley. But if folks there have to say. On that here or worse you fated war that's right eat phony hearing it's. Hard to just brat I haven't seen that. How for anything like this maybe. The app the World Series but people were lined up wedge shot tavern and shot tied down and eat a very. You know kind of neighbor lady bad but a lot of people from politics seeking. I'm off work to come here today they had opened their two story well. And this whole idea wistful there's that he be out here several inside for their call me carrying Pope that day. National. I mean don't mean to make light of any of that valley because this is all incredibly big important theory at Suffolk consequence. But did you how the chance to talk with people there about specific reasons they showed up where they just curious because everyone was talking about it. Where did they have other questions they want an answer. I think a lot of them have questions that they want to answer I talked to several people. Who laughed midway through because they all work at the State Department and they had. Content you try to work while watching. But found them plus Q distracted by the hearings really do that. I talked to a lot of people what we mean where kind of felt that this isn't that so sure that what you're saying about not making light of bed. There was of course it. Somewhat jovial five there're you know rush and fox had special shots and an act the act and expects. Was included chicken an ice cream. Odd combination but. A lot of people here didn't want answers a lot of people here it's fishing others when being poignant moments in the hearing. Happened to a lot of eruption in apply. And GAAP. Incredible Alli and furious now you've been in DC for a while had you ever seen this level of interest. In any congressional hearing. Absolutely not. I I've only seen. Our archival footage from me VE FB Watergate hearings and that I would say is mean be the only thing it's certainly not in my. Time in DC that's happened raffles that then I got accents from a lot of people. Here are some of whom were around and working in politics for the Watergate hearing. There's been nothing like that's not an acts being in the World Series not anything like that. At all it was quite shocking they had people. Forty or fifty people waiting in line and at times it just coming into this one party and is incredible stuff Alley Dukakis live for us. There in Washington DC. Steve Gomez you know I do any at your take on the FBI sandwich that they were offering bear. Chicken and ice cream I'm not sure how you feel about that but I do also want to ask. About your your review from inside the law enforcement now. On the special prosecutors the special counsel's path forward I think a lot of people are confused about how the FBI. Plays into that investigation can you lay and that what is the path board. While the path forward is the special counsel Robert Mueller who is very familiar with FBI operations and reporting and evidence gathering. Will assess what his scope is as the special counsel. And that school will then trigger a number of requests that he will make within the FBI which was conducted from Russian investigation. And then whatever the requests are that he makes. It the FBI will then start to provide him. All of the information that he requests I would expect pretty much everything that they had done with the investigation would be transferred over four. Dirk former director Mueller and his team to evaluate. Whether it's relevant or not to their scope and then they'll proceed from there. Okay just real quick your feeling on the sale is this somehow combines chicken an ice cream. I'd I think you tend to wonder what it what does that mean chicken and ice cream I think that. But the concern I think that might indicate that the public and wherever was that putting that on the menu. Is that the FBI director. And and former director combing even said this. Is expected to be independent objective and political and to have the strength to push back when pressed when trying to be influenced. It's it to the point where they're gonna resign. And that that was the only concern that I saw on I'm sure his critics are gonna rest gonna state that this same thing. That that when he felt influence not only influence from president trump but he even talked about the the messaging that. An attorney general former attorney general lynch gave him with regards to the investigation of the Hillary Clinton email talking about it as a matter. That's compelling as far as. How he felt like he was being pushed to speak to it that way and then it was consistent with the campaign so. I think that's where you're probably getting some of that push back. Critics would jump on those types of topics and debt and and it's a question that you know that you have to address as far as the FBI director they need to be independent the got to be strong. The Louie freeh pushed back on President Bill Clinton former President Bill Clinton and a former attorney general Janet Reno. That's I think where you get some of the the criticism their on this that testimony. Good points all Steve comments with us in Los Angeles thanks so much for being here. In hearing New York mayor Rawlings Blake you know that the statements were getting from some of those members coming out afterward shows that they they have been different priorities moving for there is still be big underlying issue. The special counsel's investigation an actual Russian interference. Can we get on the same page can everyone move forward on this investigation. I think after today. The Republicans are knot and have a lot space to do anything but get on that page. Because as I'm Rick said earlier that choices to be all in on the president which they know who they know. Tends to exaggerate. You can always depend on with his him for. Telling that the absolute truth you do you go all in on on. With him or do you start. Really protecting and espousing your democratic. You know in mind that the big democratic principles. That this is a country of laws that everyone is accountable to follow those laws and in that they'll fight to protect them even if it doesn't help their party's so. I hope that that's going to be where they end up because. In reality they'll have a lot of space. Two to do anything other than. Reclined in DC I'll give you the last word on this but you on the spot there were a lot ahead behind. Out of the hearing today what is the one headline that you think leads the papers tomorrow. She can and I spent it's disgusting habit that I don't know what you take. Too delicious things and combined and in a repulsive way just because there's an FBI director that's that that's going out there. The headline is. That the VF the former FBI director is going head to head with president of the United States. He's calling him a liar he's calling imminent a manipulator he's calling someone tried to extract royalty pledges he's calling to question. The honesty trustworthiness the veracity of the president of the United States the most direct way possible. And there are a lot of smaller pieces of this including what's going on with Jeff Sessions and white. It was a feeling that it used compromise. There's of the big questions going to be for call me about the what you orchestrated leaks. The bottom line is the president of the United States is being called a liar by the former director of the FBI over you Mr. President. With Paul is in his court Rick Klein. Down in Washington DC Maryland lake here with me in New York thanks for being here benefiting you and thanks to all of you for watching as well remember if you missed any part of the hearing or Ewing and highlights analysis. When everything that happens they had over to abcnews.com and any time thanks for joining us. For now I'm on an Abbas in the feedback here soon.

