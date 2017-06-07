-
Now Playing: 'Common Sense With Matt Dowd'
-
Now Playing: 'Common Sense With Matt Dowd'
-
Now Playing: 'Common Sense' with Matt Dowd: Coverage of Trump's tweets & NPR's Declaration of Independence tweetstorm
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump's opinion of Vladimir Putin
-
Now Playing: Senators face health care backlash at town halls
-
Now Playing: Nikki Haley calls North Korea actions 'a clear and sharp military escalation'
-
Now Playing: Trump 'won't be specific' on Russia election interference
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'pretty severe things' planned for N. Korea
-
Now Playing: The Note: Trump gets personal in Poland
-
Now Playing: American lawmaker triggers outrage while visiting a Nazi death camp in Poland
-
Now Playing: Protesters outside of Cruz town hall
-
Now Playing: Voters express opinions on health care ahead of Cruz town hall
-
Now Playing: Trump arrives in Poland ahead of a series of meetings with European leaders
-
Now Playing: President Trump arrives in Poland before G-20 summit
-
Now Playing: Trump to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin
-
Now Playing: What's at stake for Trump's foreign trip
-
Now Playing: Expectations high for Trump-Putin meeting
-
Now Playing: The Note: High stakes for Trump's second foreign trip
-
Now Playing: Countdown to Trump's 2nd foreign trip
-
Now Playing: What to expect from 1st Trump-Putin meeting