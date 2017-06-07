'Common Sense' with Matt Dowd: Coverage of Trump's tweets & NPR's Declaration of Independence tweetstorm

More
ABC News chief political analyst Matthew Dowd gives his take on the media coverage of President Trump's tweets and the social media response to NPR's Declaration of Independence tweetstorm.
16:16 | 07/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Common Sense' with Matt Dowd: Coverage of Trump's tweets & NPR's Declaration of Independence tweetstorm
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48476268,"title":"'Common Sense' with Matt Dowd: Coverage of Trump's tweets & NPR's Declaration of Independence tweetstorm ","duration":"16:16","description":"ABC News chief political analyst Matthew Dowd gives his take on the media coverage of President Trump's tweets and the social media response to NPR's Declaration of Independence tweetstorm.","url":"/Politics/video/common-sense-matt-dowd-coverage-trumps-tweets-nprs-48476268","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.