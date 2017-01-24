Transcript for Concerned Citizens Line Up Outside Rep. Tom Price's Confirmation Hearing

Match here on capitol property seniors digital and all of the senate confirmation hearing and vote happening today perhaps the biggest client the committee. Of top right next. And services. It's a controversial. And so farm seen him hurt us. From many is that this company anatomy and it's hearing last week. Where he was Bill Clinton senators for some it is when they cleaned controversial investment. Health care stocks as well as his he has had her care. Speaking. Erdogan expressed their reservations regarding issues today we're expecting to see Santa. On this committee and really hard. You break your there anything. And hopefully it's another half hour. Went into the here pay here what's happening but it's quite a few when he. So. When the do you think about it. Scott from. It's. Yeah. That's that people. Potentially bad game. There's. And I don't know an England shirt and those people might cost him consent. That's okay. But at least I have good enough. And so what. Medicare. I mean what if synthetic hormones nineteen years old stupid lies and that. What should. When you get extra security. So it was meant in my mother. It you know my baby. I was just going possibly weeks ago. I lived through the lines. Women's right to choose to. Yeah. Hitting her infant. And would eventually turn very little different. You mentioned that you are. Lizzie. I don't quite frankly. Clips and grabbed. It's terror. It's very tired now. It doesn't seem like there's any connection between my health care provider right now I'm sick and what I need it health care. Individual plants. So I had to change him carefully at its heart sink so I'm hoping Signet will be you know here so I don't know. But the connection between big government last night. And I don't care was hurt. And health care. State health. Who represented hundreds ask that people. Make some attempt to revamp. He affordable care cracked me in his own brand and Rick something new to the American people gives me energy since going to come. Look at ethnic background but he did with purchasing. And it. Personally don't think it and I don't leak and I think what I have heard me it's incorrect. I heard they will have lower premiums for people. But deductibles will be and a twenty. 30000 dollars. Can afford what normal person can have so my premium strapped 400 dollars a month. Get my deductible is twenty or 30000. Dollars at a preexisting condition. So for meeting coming to those prices every year it's not surprising and fortunately. What's gonna. Anthony's not so much we look at them. Very fortunate many things. But you know he's going. Have very limited comes up what are they going to do. You're here for a personal reason today near the front cover of activists are here together. From different why I was so repeated here to. Well he's pretty Smart on Saturday and scary Perry inquiries from entering motivated in. I followed politics I'm averaging an activist but I. Now becoming an activist and I think that this is the most dangerous calling us years. Waiting and we're ready to go experts but upon us and fired up yet ready to go yet but I think this is most dangerous equipment. His health care policies or just absurd and the Republicans have been talking to obamacare are outpacing any means necessary years and he hadn't. Speaking of publicity she's not going to be any better. I can't be better sure normal war might hurt students' account. We'll recovery. Q now. It's been blind policies across state lines. Connecticut State Capitol where standards are going to be buying policies and when he try to use it very much. His ethics concerns are troubling coming. I don't think he's qualified candidate and I want to be here acuity. That we heard some applause from. From this and so on a swing over here. The run out of camera what about you accident. I came to violence march. Union currently here from Seattle Washington and I had been health care it's. What my position on health care. Is that it should be. Her eyes around this business. It shouldn't be insurance people choose to and I choose to get sick and elderly so late night leaving there's. This machine tuned. This violence. When action. Papers and that's being nominated now. Is counter to all things it needs and he did not to achieve by being here with your next plan of action applauded when he's that she was an activist I seem to have a plan of action. And I think what has to happen now the national innocent people that are sent the direction. Situations. It is finally here different issues that they become. Unions acted in there. Anxiously just so that we can make the changes needed. Turner his policies. And I think it was more positive direction of the workers. We just respond to many people who were here today expressing their concerns about the election conference they're next. Health and human services secretary but. That is the big the only the line is long some people are here so showed their support for Tom rich is the term administration. Our coverage here because he wanted to see and hearing and recovered to this group that was kind of where you're hearing. There's good news and review. Him giving experience was absent Washington's U case. And when is endemic it had to fire it's been great Susan. It's. It's big it's message from a cage roads schools. Coming in from Morgan being here for a hearing in in this and ending Capitol Hill. What's it been like for you I mean it has. Interesting experience anything that surprised he recently Wheeler. I now. Despite the tigers'. A middle ground like civilians that are just. Have you heard anything coming at a hearing I guess. Isn't. Very very acting so much. Could you tell you when people can't get inside the hearing. As we just saw and spoke and people are listening to reasoning. Here reactions from the crowd whether senator speaker and start grilling Tom Franks and Tom restricts answer questions. But it. The lovely ladies earlier. And he has really need that you also a personal connection to this hearing. And I are here because it's going to potentially affecting. Poverty does affect. Because I'm me three years old and I've been on Medicare. And I think everybody should have Medicare only we probably would call us and here. I'm I was listening hearing for the budget and that he. Defense went. And part of something I thought was really lenient they talked about how. Our young people come into the military and they haven't had good health care and they haven't had good nutrition. And number one house and that is the number two it's a member of our own. And senseless and country and our defense. To had people have good health. Leno coming all of you visit a minute drill here together and I noticed. You're wearing pink event to a few hearings and meetings here throughout the morning so where you guys all front and tell me your name as well as for timing. I'm Renee from San Francisco California. Barber for excellence in from Sevastopol California. And I packing from Boston. Northampton Massachusetts. Yet California about the new that's all came to DC. When did you get real here for this weekend marks for hurricane before the inaugural. And at least I'm going to be here for another ten days or so because I think there's so many important issues that are coming to the park. We need to be there Ecstasy and hear and speak. It's so what do you plan to dimming you're here now here you're going to be hearings you're speaking. Would he want to see happen. From the hearings I want to speak out against. The nomination just everybody on the cabinet that's been nominated. These people lack the basic skills required for their positions where they actually stand in opposition to the cabinet posts that they've been nominated or that it departments that they have been nominated Steve. To serve for the EPA. Nominees who is anti climate change experts these economists and higher. I'm mr. price here for health and human services wants to cut. All the social safety net programs we have and you be that cabinet secretary mind dismantling your department. That's why I'm here and Knight came to march and beat her in an ally continue to be heard. Over three million women worldwide marched on Saturday. And a lot of that was about women's reproductive rights and. This man and here mr. prize. Once you. Industry leaders now want to continue to allow portions of illegal and I think or to allow women's reproductive help. Agencies operate without hunting and I think that it's just Laura Ingraham. We're really. On mentioned some changes happening to health care and anger carts be Affordable Care Act Tom Crist has said at large wants to change if he wants to replace it was something new that would benefit Americans do you think that. That change would happen. It is possible I think it would be wonderful I don't think the Affordable Care Act as the be all of them all. But I think it has been wonderful safety net for all. I'm going to wait and see what your suggestions are but with his ideas I don't think they're probably going to be very generous. When he says he likes to make it better I think but Barbour said about the single Payer is the way it is better it's better for all Americans that if we had. A single Payer health care that every other industrialized nation in the world bats. We would have much better health care for every one. And it would include hop basic things thank nutrition from childhood on. And in fact it would it would include prenatal care which in exercising Leone. You know so exciting that's part of it and yes I think it's. Where's the money going to come from we knew we were at the athlete. Hearing this morning finding out that budget for the military and answer my science test you have. War economy is killing us sol. That would put so much money into the war economy it is no money for anything else and we know from all the research that's been done. That there are more jobs created that it is much more beneficial for the whole country if we have jobs in the private. And and social sectors and if we having in the war. Sector the only people who make killings and war are soldiers and that he or contractors. You know thumbs up from. Look I want to circle back privy to read first are talking about have a he said you are currently use Medicaid. And what's your experience been like with Medicaid and Medicare you make with your experience been like Medicare. Them. While every once in awhile why there are. Things that have to be approved. But I'm fortunate because I also have a supplement. So that night finger IE and fortunate and privileged. And I would like everybody else they have as good decide. It that I'm a cancer breast cancer survivor. That was took me two and a half years and I don't I don't even know how many thousands of dollars for my treatment. Yeah I'm but that was also fifteen years ago. So I'm really pretty lucky me. Well you guys are out here marching units a year in your pink hats even in the senate building. I'm civil for an extra goats and has questioned how do you think. Have been moving humor part of on Saturday mentioned. Three million women across the world. If you're part of that movement have used it. Going forward how do you keep the activism going what's kind of your game plan besides just. Being heard what actions speak English take. 2018. Congressional election will be very important. I think that's an excellent opportunity to question our democratic. Representatives. To be elected accidentally mountain campaign for them and get elected to take over the house and senate. And we will be working to good Donald Trump office. And now we might have to learn to get Mike Pence it's because. It's not a whole lot better I think we're in the world view. The women's movement were the environment. Is injustice now trumpets. Down the line until we get into the 2000 hands hunting election. And make real big fan. 28 team is doing today. Very important congressional election year. Let them. I think before the day before that what are we gonna do now I think locally people are really organizing. Both from the inside and outside people are looking at in and be encouraged to run from local office everything from. So that. Boards to city councils do boards of education. Two to really question should congress and so that tactic is that. Majors and Virginia has 2018 elections but I think the everything he has. Here in Washington we have to keep holding our elected officials speak to higher DC what are we doing here. We're bringing out a message that his style and her. Certainly on the podium it's after. But we have to keep it in the country in the public conversation. That there is another voice and extreme right and he got too extreme right there's a whole. American pocket. Stop on the streets on Saturday who are beyond. Who have patience beyond what's talked about it. He's probably laughing Gary students. Did spam act conversely. Ain't. Adding to its tellers and it girl inspectors. They've been given as he walked away we wouldn't want more blue line. Here is as well Brett. And it could be. Is urging the State Department because it's going to be running things because dungeon. And frightening and it's what. Well we'll keep following up what's happening as the hearings throughout the day and it's a big day here on Capitol Hill multiple. Hearing multiply. Competing products are going up when the big story I. He's student representative Tom price and what I have he will say during their questioning him and affordable care. And Medicare Advantage. Hot topics at their time is hearings staged sit right here at ABC news digital or updates throughout the day both from air and from. Everything else that's going on on Capitol Hill. Maggie really for it means.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.