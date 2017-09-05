Transcript for Condoleezza Rice on Michael Flynn, Putin's role in 2016 election

So, the world is a little freaky right now. It's, you know, one dictator's vowing to vaporize America with nukes, another may have interfered in the elections, I mean, so it just is getting crazier by the second. But now to tell us how she would have handled things, please welcome a fabulous woman in her own right, former secretary of state and author of the new book "Democracy," condoleezza rice. Nice to see you. So, you know, we were talking about Sally Yates' testimony, and you know, president Obama warned trump about Michael Flynn. A whole lot of people warned about this man. How do you make somebody heed a warning that they may not want to hear. Well, let me just say, I've been in Washington and a lot of times people say, oh, I told them this, I told them that, I don't know what those conversations were really like. So I'm not going to go there. I'm just going to tell you this. Michael Flynn is gone. Yes. And hr Mcmaster is as good as you can do for national security adviser, so Americans ought to be comforted by the character of the person who's there. This is one of the most decorated and best generals of his generation. Isn't he having trouble with trump though right now? Not that I can see. I actually think this is a really good national security team. Look, we have a different kind of president, all right. He's different. Great way to put it. Very diplomatic. He has never been in government before. And when you haven't been in government before, sometimes it looks kind of easy in there until you get in there. When he said, you know, this job is a lot harder than I thought, I actually kind of felt bad for him because it is a hard job and it's a lonely job and you want people around you who you trust. So they've done well. Rex tillerson is a really good secretary of state, and Jim Mattis is a great secretary of defense and they've got some really tough problems as you were just saying in the beginning. When you're dealing with a north Korean leader who is -- let's just say reckless. He might even be unhinged. And he is getting better with nuclear weapons. He's getting longer in his ranges to perhaps one day reach the United States. I don't care who you are as president, that's a scary proposition. You take it seriously. You take it seriously. Madam secretary, it's been alleged that weeks before president trump's inauguration Flynn discussed American sanctions against Russia as well as other areas perhaps of possible cooperation with the Russian ambassador. As someone who has had that position as national security adviser, would you have felt comfortable at that time before the inauguration having those conversations, or is that inappropriate? Well, let me make a distinction here because when you are the national security adviser-elect. In other words, your guy We interrupt programming to bring you breaking news. You see judge Susan garsh. She is about to announce whether or not Aaron Hernandez -- The conviction is vacated and the indictment dismissed. Those of beating the entire prosecution as if it never happened. Many other states and the federal courts follow the same practice. The commonwealth is argued that the abatement doctrine "Lacks any identifiable historical or public policy basis. " abatement has been practiced for more than a century. The supreme judicial court has explained that the primary policy served by abatement is the recognition that because appeal is an integral part of the system for fairly adjudicating guilt or innocence with the interests of justice do not permit a defendant to stand that without the merits of appeal. The court of appeals is incorrect that the U.S. Bancorp has rejected abatement -- when a defendant dies after filing a discretionary petition, the supreme court dismisses the petition but leaves the underlying judgment untouched. Nothing in the two sentence decision suggests the supreme court was rejecting the policy of abatement should a defendant died during his direct appeal. There are cases from all the circuit courts that have abated not only the appeal but the persecution -- prosecution from inception pending the direct review. The commonwealth argued in his brief that this court should follow an emerging trend in some other states to reject abatement in order to respect a jury verdict and protect the rights of victims and their families. What the commonwealth did not mention in its brief the fact that the supreme court considered and rejected the identical public policy arguments less than one year ago. In commonwealth versus Keith Luke. The commonwealth stated in his order nothing in the submission persuades us to change our long-standing practice in the circumstances. Abatement remains the law in this commonwealth and this court has compelled to follow binding precedent. There may however be situations where the interests of justice marriage departure from the practice of abatement. -- Waiver and forfeiture principles warned abatement when the victim commits suicide. Waiver is the intentional and voluntary relinquishment of a known statutory or constitutional right which can be inferred from a person's word and conduct. Forfeiture by wrongdoing is based on the principle that a defendant should not be permitted to gain tactical advantage from his own wrong. If he acquires specific intent by the best it requires specific intent by the defendant to interfere with the process of justice. He acted to end his life. Such conduct -- to abandon his final appeal. In support of that proposition and it's finally come the commonwealth relied on three cases, each of which has been vacated or reversed. In Dwyer, the defendant and attorney committed suicide before sentencing, stating the suicide was because he had no faith in the judicial system. He also stated he did not believe he could succeed in reversing the verdict. Shin also is actually quite distinct trouble. The defendant committed suicide again before a judgment -- nothing in the record of that case supported a conclusion the counsel for the defendant had either been requested or authorized to take an appeal. The record in shin justify the conclusion that the defendant did not intended to appeal because he wrote to his wife that he had decided not to appeal and his decision had made him feel extremely tranquil. There was constant court of appeals and McDonald did uphold that suicide justifies an exception to abatement -- that decision was reversed by the Wisconsin supreme court. This court cannot know why Hernandez chose to end his life. I decline to infer and intend by Hernandez to relinquish his appellate rights or intent to interfere with the cause of justice from his suicide, a tragic act that may have complex and a myriad of causes. The commonwealth supplemental filings suggest many possible motives for suicide unrelated to the defendant's appeal. The report contained a supplemental filing which is a series of statements reportedly made by one of the inmates. Particularly telling is the fact that according to the department of corrections'investigative report, the radio broadcast brought up the fact that Hernandez may be gay. According to other inmates, Hernandez had become increasingly spiritual while in prison and they viewed his suicide as some sort of religious message. One inmate stated that Hernandez frequently talked with the religious tone and expressed his belief that when you die, your soul gets reincarnated. Religious motive and possible mental disturbance is reflected in the note Hernandez left for his fiancee in which he wrote "This was the supreme's, the almighty's plan, not mine." After the verdict in the other case, Hernandez had been talking about the NFL and going back to play. Statements that do not reflect the mindset of a defendant who did not intend to waive his right to appeal. A rumor that if an inmate has an open appeal and dies in prison he is acquitted of the charge and deemed not guilty -- there's no indication that he had been advised by any attorney. The mere awareness of such a rumor hardly sufficient to warrant the inference the commonwealth seeks to draw. In any event, this court could not draw the inferences suggested by the commonwealth as proof of intent of forfeiture or waiver -- as to the manner of death and the facts -- a court should not have to conduct an exhaustive examination in every case as to the circumstances of a defendant's death to determine if an action was suicide -- it

