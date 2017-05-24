Congressional Caucus on Foster Youth hosts 6th annual Shadow Day

ABC News' Janai Norman reports from Capitol Hill as the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on Foster Youth hosts over 100 foster youth for its sixth annual Shadow Day.
7:29 | 05/24/17

