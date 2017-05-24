Congressman Ruiz: Keep the good and get rid of the bad parts of Obamacare

More
ABC News' Mary Bruce interviews Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-California, as the GOP awaits the CBO report of the House-passed health care bill.
13:02 | 05/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Congressman Ruiz: Keep the good and get rid of the bad parts of Obamacare

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47617797,"title":"Congressman Ruiz: Keep the good and get rid of the bad parts of Obamacare","duration":"13:02","description":"ABC News' Mary Bruce interviews Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-California, as the GOP awaits the CBO report of the House-passed health care bill.","url":"/Politics/video/congressman-ruiz-good-rid-bad-parts-obamacare-47617797","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.