Who is Conor Lamb?

More
The Democrat is running for the House seat representing Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District.
0:50 | 03/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Who is Conor Lamb?
Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53715029,"title":"Who is Conor Lamb?","duration":"0:50","description":"The Democrat is running for the House seat representing Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District.","url":"/Politics/video/conor-lamb-53715029","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.