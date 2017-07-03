Transcript for Conservatives pan GOP replacement plan for Obamacare

A firestorm of criticism tonight from both sides of the political spectrum against president Trump's attempt to repeal and replace obamacare the lattice critics. Conservatives who think that mr. Trump's health care proposals. Don't go far off and org that radically different than president Obama's centerpiece Health Care Reform here's Eyewitness News reporter Joseph Taurus. It's the great divide in Washington on one side president trump and Republicans who back the newly unveiled plan to overhaul obamacare. I'm proud to support the replacement plan. Released by the House of Representatives and encouraged by members of both parties. I think really that we're going to have something that's going to be much more. Understood and much more popular. This is the okay obamacare replacement plan and everyone has been asking for the plan that the president ran on in the planet will ultimately save the system. Every one not necessarily Democrats and even some Republicans shot down the obamacare alternative. Trump care is finally available to the public. And Democrats. A growing number of conservatives and millions of Americans don't like what they see we have to admit. We are divided on replacement. We are united on repeal but we are divided on replacement. Why because some conservative Republican say the proposal not only expands Medicaid. But also creates another federal government entitlement program like Social Security. They'd rather have the State's govern health care. Let not lower what we believe are lower the bar on what we believe simply because the Republicans in the White House. Now Democrats led by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi do not want lawmakers to vote on the GOP plan without more specific details on cost. And coverage. Will that plea apparently fell on deaf ears to committee's plan to start voting on the house Republicans knew bill. Tomorrow.

