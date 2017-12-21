With control of Virginia House of Delegates at stake, critical race now tied

The day after a recount appeared to give Democrats control of the Virginia House of Delegates for the first time in nearly 20 years, a circuit court ruling has now tied the critical race between Democrat Shelly Simonds and Republican David Yancey.
This long we cut that razor thin Virginia race to decide a seat in the State's assembly was settled. None none. Loans so yesterday we told you Democrat Shelley Simon's beat up GOP incumbent David Nancy by one. Boat in a recount and that gave Simons a seat in Virginia's house of delegates. Well she celebrated for good. 24. A previously uncounted vote now the race. Is today. A final order still has to be issued by Virginia's recount. Court and that believable and this also can dictate the control. Of the house of delegates yes yes so it has. Massive massive ramp. Yet it's Simon gets in it would be a 5050 split if you NC gets in the Republican still retain a very slight. Majority the stakes could not be higher and they are in a while and vote and we've changed it from being Republican control for the first time in. Death king asked.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

