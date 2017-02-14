Court blocks Trump's immigration order indefinitely

A Seattle federal district court has issued a preliminary injunction on President Trump's controversial immigration executive order.
0:27 | 02/14/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Court blocks Trump's immigration order indefinitely
The federal judge in Seattle when president term view mirror call referred to as a so called judge. Well he's now Dell the president another legal setback judge James wrote Bart has ruled that the lawsuit against the president's executive order on immigration. Will go forward. He denied a request in the process by the Justice Department to delay proceedings until a higher appeals court decides whether to rehear the case. President trump has hinted that he may be working on a brand new executive order this week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

