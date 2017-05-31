Transcript for What is 'covfefe'?

This morning, there is one word on the lips of everyone on television apparently. And social media. But no one is quite sure what the word actually is. Take a look. ??? Around midnight, the tweet from the president's account read, despite the constant negative press, covfefe. She spelled coeffective sorry. I think it's covfefe. None of us know how to say this. Covfefe. C-oc-o-v-f-e-f-e. Covfefe. Covfefe. Covfefe. Covfefe. Covfefe. You say covfefe. I say covfefe. Covfefe. Covfefe. Everybody but me is trying to figure out what this means. Apparently, he posted it at midnight. Maybe he just fell asleep mid tweet. But was able to send it. Fell on it. Flat on the screen. Yeah. There were reports he is wandering around the white house now lonely and angry. Nixon started talking to portraits at one point. Yeah. He is just losing it now. I think the power of distraction. Look how many news networks started talking about it. There's a laugh. This guy will do something major, and he is, like, let me cover this up. Let me just tweet something weird. That's what this is. We'll all be talking about that. I have thought about stuff like that. It seemed to me he was supposed to right negative press conference and he wrote covfefe or covfefe or whatever. You said it with a Latin accent. I'm sorry. Press coverage is what I think he was going to say. Confetti. Press confetti. Regardless, it's, like, fodder for social media, and it's the trending top pitch people are tweeting, I'm calling in sick Wednesday. I have got covfefe again. I would like to imagine covfefe is the exact moment someone tackled trump and wrestled the phone out of his hand. Jimmy Kimmel is my favorite. What makes me saddest is I know I'll never write anything funnier than covfefe. We say Donald Trump doesn't have a sense of humor. Yeah. But he seemed to have a sense of humor about this. He tweeted out. Here you go. His own joke. Who can figure out the true meaning of covfefe? Enjoy. Isn't that one of the first times we have seen him poke fun at himself? Yeah. Okay.

