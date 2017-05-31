Transcript for What is 'covfefe?'

Community cold bath co firfer from Vancouver. BP. They think. Yeah. This isn't. I have no idea what it is not that I'm coming I'm clench that would lead me. And more. I think is asking for a drink. Yeah. I like what coping feet cold. It's getting out of hand they say good. Ending stopped me gently yet that that he would they held it'd be right Goldberg.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.