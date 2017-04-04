Transcript for Critics decry Trump's decision to roll back protections for working women

Now. Today is national if you paid and and it's a day devoted to strengthening women in the work place. Though we are still paid about 80%. One and don't mix. Yeah down data not. And incumbent administration is celebrating today but revoking fair day and it is safe workplace or. Which could women who make sexual harassment claims to do and in private arbitration. Instead of doing it out in public so people won't know what's going hot and so is this what we talk about when we talk about making America great again. I wrote except promised that trauma we chabot the glass ceiling this is not helping her out sound effect. It I. It's not a healthy thing when you look at the pay disparity between men and women young man not a women on average I think make 83 cents to the dollars. So over the course of a lifetime white women lose 400000 dollars. Black women lose 840000. Dollars and let's be not lose a million dollars I'm black and let beat us I'm screws safety. Sarah left but it's interesting also is if you look at the number of households that are led by women there are. 80% of our US households are headed by single mothers. And so we're and gourmet honey it's good tax planning his attacks went so buyers are women and our women led families are becoming impoverished because of these pompous I wanna just dispute facts that statistic for us for once sound accurate. You're not. For the cardinals' latest as a sex just people understand they're not comparing two people to call workers one man and one woman in the same job when they get these statistics and that's why they're they're flawed. They're comparing the median earnings of all full time female employees. And all male the male employees so they're not counting before he works they're not for how many hours you work in a week. They're not accounting for your experience your education the industry why you pick the job and pick. So there's still when you actually do the numbers and you factor all that and it's only a few percentage points difference which should be corrected it should not happen and it gets a huge numbers I think when you factor and it's probably work now it's not gonna do you filed we will work and that meant for example work average work two hours a week. Then women in the same job why we don't know why that happens but if you're working more what Europe nano one I think he's been paid more for that work. So you need to you need to performance needs to come into play experience the reason why you choose the job each shot you're on the coral. What had now that women don't let it take. Time off but also to have children so that probably not always true but that that happens to accommodate kids when their baby no numbers so why then do people say well not if you are the part right person for the job he should be paid what. You should get paid for that job why is there are different percentages it's leaning think what they pay it do it and we know this because you know some must have seen. So why isn't it memoir about listen. We're not gonna pay as much because you're working less hours why isn't it described that Wayne's oppose it well how. I think with what tensing your clarifying that specific statistic is does not mean that there are many of examples where a woman is in the same job and is getting laughs and I got problems than not it probably work place ally of bobcat tweeted today heat eating her father will fight for equal pay for equal work and I will fight for this to right alongside of him. I'm just curious as she treat today where she was when these two things were rolled back. In regard to the yeah up the point being. Doesn't mean has not mean everybody keeps telling me. While knowledge passes everything and for what it comes to women did she do this this high I have no idea but I don't understand the pro signed a jet can explain this why what that benefit to trampling this act is other than big business whether it yet protect the idea of transparency pay right. Still holding companies accountable for what they thought they don't want is people who are sexual harasser is to be out there in public yeah they want it all behind the scenes of the people like a rightly who's in the in the news right now. Wouldn't have all this publicity.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.