Transcript for What does it take to be a DACA recipient?

You're standing in your questions thank you for that these remember this stakes Spacey can ask what ever you want I noticed a lot of terms being thrown around you're hearing. Doc a lot. We're getting some question as just about what it means to be a dock recipient one of the questions we got from woman named Joyce asked if you know. Docket kids were born in the US and there are American then why don't they just become US citizens and a lot of misunderstanding about what it means to be recipients. Here's but it me. We're talking about. Children who were either brought to the U last a remained in the US illegally. By their parents or guardians of breakdown that's under development children that children we define an America as people under the age of eighteen right. To get got an actual to act even more you have to come into the country or being here illegally before the age at sixteen now they are either brought here. Meaning that they crossed a border illegally with their parents or guardians before the age of sixteen. Or they remain here so they came on in these and they overstayed their visa meaning that they broke the law by staying here when they shouldn't. And we're talking about kids and one of the questions that a lot of peoples and what you you know the program when it was introduced in 2012 said that you had to be under the age of 31 when he replied yes but you hot to hat either arrived or stay illegally before the age of sixteen. You active process. I entered the country after 2000 and sat. Totally gone and looked at who actually received dockets that it too would eligible for it they found out that the vast majority of people were actually under the age attack a third of them. Or under the age at sixth and that it's who we're talking the question about why. We're even having this debate. Really gets to who we are as a country right. Do we hold children. Responsible for the decisions made by their parents her party and that is what this has come down to hardliners will stabilize the law. And if you break it you break it and that should be where the debate became an Athens on the other side and that is the moral imperative. What kind of country are we do we await to these people who have been here for years and years and years who are the vast majority of them working. And employee and contributing members of society do we owe them some kind of permanent status here in America. And when you look at old you know what the vast majority of Americans think we dale 86%. Of Americans. They there should be some kind of path toward citizenship. For these nearly 800000 people so that's very hard. This is where the heart of the debate is this is the issue that the Democrats are stuck in on. This is will cost the government to shut down back in January this is what they are trying to stall. By the end of the week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.