David Shulkin: Everything You Need to Know

More
President-elect Donald Trump has tapped the undersecretary of health for Veterans Affairs to head the agency.
0:50 | 01/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for David Shulkin: Everything You Need to Know
A. Yeah a.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44737714,"title":"David Shulkin: Everything You Need to Know","duration":"0:50","description":"President-elect Donald Trump has tapped the undersecretary of health for Veterans Affairs to head the agency.","url":"/Politics/video/david-shulkin-44737714","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.