Transcript for DC, Maryland AGs to file suit against President Trump

An hour to Washington where president trump is facing a new lawsuit over his business dealings. He's also facing growing calls turn over any tapes he may have up his talks with former FBI director James falling and the president is back in Washington after spending the weekend at his New Jersey golf club. Arriving last night with First Lady maligning your trump and his son Barron there with teacher that says the expert. They have now officially moved into the White House seems he's kind of mountain joining us now from Washington where his neighbors good morning Kenneth. That you morning Kennison Diane today at noon here in Washington the big announcement by DC and Maryland dear attorney general expected to say president Trump's hotel. If that parking local business and should not be accepting foreign money. This morning the first family all under the same White House roof. Late last night president from movie the First Lady and their son Barron into the executive mansion. Donald John from what is the day the president moved to Washington to the road that's now the center of a major lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of DC and Maryland. ABC news has confirmed to Dave the top officials wool suit trump accusing him of violating the constitution. By accepting money from foreign governments. The first of its kind lawsuit targeting trump international hotel and DC. And the fact the president never fully gave up this business the Washington Post reports the Pennsylvania Avenue property has hosted officials from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. The suit similar to one filed by a watchdog group. Friday the Justice Department demanded that it be dismissed arguing president Trump's private business has nothing to do with this office. Tomorrow the may leading DOJ attorney general Jeff Sessions expected to testify on Capitol Hill on his contacts with Russia. And the firing of FBI director James Toby days after his blockbuster testimony on alleged Russian collusion no collision. No obstruction call reserve the president urged him to let go of the probe into fired national security advisor Michael Flynn. Is there evidence there that for to begin a case for destruction. I think there's actually Evans to begin a case. Trump is now being pressured to turn over any tapes he may have a conversations with co Meet the Press as legal team says trump will reveal. Whether the tapes exist or not. This week Kennison Daria I will finally get an answer to that question Kenneth black from Washington thanks can't.

