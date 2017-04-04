Marines arrive in Syria to provide artillery support in fight against ISIS A contingent of several hundred Marines has arrived in Syria to provide artillery support to U.S.-backed Syrian rebels preparing to retake Raqqa, ISIS's de facto capital in Syria, according to a U.S. military official.

McCain makes secret trip to Syria to meet US military, Kurds Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., made a secret trip to northern Syria last week to meet with U.S. troops and Kurdish fighters amid their long-standing battle to defeat ISIS, his office said Wednesday.