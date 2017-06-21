Transcript for Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff loses Georgia special election

So the votes are in on the Georgia congressional runoff. Democrats thought they would be able to pull off a win. But it did not happen but he did not lose by much but Jon ossoff was defeated by Republican Karen Handel. People are saying the Democrats can't pull it off. I just want to say that this race was much closer than anybody thought it was going to be. Yeah. Particularly in a state that has always gone Republican. Much like the race that we saw -- where was it? Where the gentleman shoved the other guy. Oh, was that Mon -- Montana. I think it was Montana. Is it they haven't pulled it all the way out or are things moving in a different direction? Things are moving. This was a district that hadn't gone democratic since 1978. And the strides he made are more proof that there are people coming in and getting P participating making a difference. He's 30. The fact remains since Donald Trump won the election, you know, since he was nominated, the Democrats have lost three elections. So if you're using Donald Trump as your basis for your campaign, I don't know if it's working. I don't think people are going towards the Democrats. In the numbers at this point and it's a problem. Big problem. What we're seeing in this district, to your point, whoopi, this is the most educated, wealthiest district -- I hear music. District in Georgia and education means they are likely making more money and we know that the Republican party certainly the tax cuts that the trump administration has promised is going to the benefit of that community. I don't think we should be so surprised they voted in their best interest. I don't know it's an indictment for trump. I don't think it's an indictment of the Democrats. Generally speaking sunny, Republicans vote in bigger numbers than Democrats. Yes, that's true. So the trick is to get these people to the polls. How do you get them there? You have got to have a clear message, a charismatic candidate and promise them -- They are charismatic. Donald Trump -- Yes, but you know what, the bottom line is -- I was going to say he didn't even move into the district. The democratic party should have said listen, you want to run, you want to win, you move into -- Yeah. That's true. Good point. Not only did he not live in the district but a vast majority of donors came from outside the state. The bottom line is you can say it's a loss. I don't see it that way. I see that -- It's progress. Democrats are coming out and not in the numbers you want them to come out in. This kid, the man who ran against the gentleman who won would never have had not one iota of movement had changes not been happening. I'm saying I'm not looking at this as a loss, I'm looking at it as slow progress. Yeah. I think that's a good point, too. I think the issue though -- what I was saying before is the vast majority of donors came from outside the state. He had celebrity endorsements and what was confusing was his messaging. When I would hear him, I would hear a focus on trump and anti-Trump and some conservative rhetoric about the debt and concerns I think when I look at the democratic party, what concerns me is I don't see a clear message. A lot of voters that didn't vote for Hillary Clinton didn't feel the same way. Bernie Sanders had a clear message. He just didn't get the nomination. That's true. He had a clear message. I agree. You need a young -- I don't think this guy had a clear message. Listen, Bernie had a lot of time to get his own state together. Bernie was saddled as a socialist, he was old. The whole thing. What should the message be? What should be the democratic message? I think what's happening is people have to make decisions. You know, you feel you don't want to see any more gay people, I'm sorry, gay people are here and staying. That's not going to change. You want people to understand how you feel about your god, well, I know how you feel about your god. That's great. But you can't force me to feel about your god how you feel about your god. There are a lot of specifics that people don't want to hear anymore. They don't want to see a lot of changes. People are tired of change. But this is America and this is what we do. It's also -- More than social issues involved. The people -- the ones voting for the Democrats need to know they're going to have jobs, health care and they don't have to pay a fortune to go to a state university. The Republican message was a strong one. Republicans -- Donald Trump's message was we're going to make America great again. I think that really -- He stole that from Reagan by the way. That resonated with so many Americans. It resonated with Americans because they felt they had a president who didn't do anything. And listening to all the rhetoric on fox, you think Obama was sitting around smoking a joint somewhere. Okay. Yeah, but -- My point is, you know, there could have been more jobs had the infrastructure gone through. But the Republicans said they're not going to do it. There could have been a lot more stuff going on for everybody but the Republicans sat and made a big turd and said this is what we're doing. I think that the Democrats should be countering the message by the Republicans. What we have seen is a promise of jobs. Jobs and making America first. And things outdated. What Democrats need to do is come together with innovation of where energy is going and things are going and really create jobs. That's what Hillary Clinton should have done. She should have gone into coal country and said look, your jobs are okay for now, but your children will not have jobs in coal. We will give them jobs in clean energy. She didn't say that. No, she didn't because -- right. -- There was -- I'm sorry. There's an agency that was created for people who were moved out of the coal industry. There was an agency to teach people what to do now. Right. Those agencies, nobody went to those agencies or talked about them. All of the stuff people kept saying, it has been there. It has been there. So what Democrats probably need to do is say listen, you have to make a decision as an American. You say America first, what does that mean? Are you going to buy from America first because we can put manufacturing back. Are you going to buy it or go where you think it's going to be cheaper because a lot of what we have done as Americans is allow folks to take our jobs and put them overseas. Including Donald Trump's company. Because it's cheaper. And there's also the technology piece though. We're being -- technology is taking a lot of traditional jobs, not only clean energy but other jobs. I think the Democrats have to come up with -- Retail is dying. The Democrats have to come up with a message that counters this make America great again. Maybe learn technology, technology, John. That's not going to take away from people who -- I don't know if it's fox or CNN. If people are seeing too much of their money leaving their paychecks, not happy with their health care that was for the administration to blame. It's the affordable care act. I'm not talking about health care. And Obamacare worked in Massachusetts for a very long time. I think it was called romneycare. If these guys came up with an idea that would allow us to say here's what works for us and here's what doesn't and start working from there, it would be a lot easier. But that's not what's happening because Obama's name on it, they say well, we can't do any of this. It's ridiculous to throw the baby out with the bath water. They came up with a really bad -- DNC chairman Tom Perez will be here tomorrow and yes, I took

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.