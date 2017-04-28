Democrats bash Trump's 100 days, with an 'F' from Sen. Chuck Schumer

Democratic leaders criticized President Trump's first 100 days in office.
0:47 | 04/28/17

Transcript for Democrats bash Trump's 100 days, with an 'F' from Sen. Chuck Schumer
I don't think he's improving our learning in the job. You know. There are occasional small small things but overwhelmingly when you look at how he has performed it's as my colleague said it's an F. He has not kept his promises he has not accomplished much and then he compares it to like Franklin D. Roosevelt it's astounding. Medication at this questioning yesterday. After thinking about it I thought I think because I was one if you had any suggestions I didn't hear any. But the the fact is he has succeeded in one way. He has succeeded in Mobley is mobilizing American people. That's what he's about he's six he has been proven to be one of the best organizers the Democratic Party has ever had.

