Democrats trying to be more inclusive of abortion opponents?

More
"The View" co-hosts discuss what's needed to unite the Democratic Party.
3:49 | 08/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Democrats trying to be more inclusive of abortion opponents?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48972980,"title":"Democrats trying to be more inclusive of abortion opponents?","duration":"3:49","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts discuss what's needed to unite the Democratic Party.","url":"/Politics/video/democrats-inclusive-abortion-opponents-48972980","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.