Demonstrators rally against GOP health care bill outside Capitol Hill

More
ABC News' Lana Zak reports from Capitol Hill where people have gathered to protest the AHCA.
3:00 | 05/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Demonstrators rally against GOP health care bill outside Capitol Hill

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47207804,"title":"Demonstrators rally against GOP health care bill outside Capitol Hill","duration":"3:00","description":"ABC News' Lana Zak reports from Capitol Hill where people have gathered to protest the AHCA. ","url":"/Politics/video/demonstrators-rally-gop-health-care-bill-capitol-hill-47207804","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.