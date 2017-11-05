Transcript for Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls Comey's actions 'atrocities'

spicer, but there is a deputy of the white house, press secretary. Her name is Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and she talked about the firing of Comey as being -- because Comey had don atrocities, right? Atrocities? So I say, not for nothing, babe, but here's some real atrocities, like the holocaust. Atrocity. 9/11 attacks, are Juan da inside. Those are atrocities. Overstepping your bounds, not so much. Yeah. Yeah. So I just want to make sure that since you're going to be the person who is giving us the information -- Who is communicating. Is she taking over for spicer? I think if he is having a breakdown and hiding in the bushes. It looks like she is testing for that job. He has to go further than the bushes. He has -- that guy -- The bushes won't let him in the door. He has a tough job. I wouldn't want to get on TV every day and defend some of the stuff he does. He has to lie because his boss is telling him what to say, and he is ligying. I remember when James Brady was the press secretary, and you have Ari flesher, George Stephanopoulos gave a lot of press conferences, and there was this level of confidence you have in your press secretary, and now he is hiding in the bushes. It's an atrocity. If you look before this saga, he used to sound together, and I remember hearing him speak and thinking, this is a guy who kind of has it together. I think in this position, I wouldn't want to be the person thats that has to go back and talk to Donald Trump. He has to be breaking a sweat every day. This is not an easy job. About the thing you said before about the word, atrocity, though. I think you're right. I think she was trying to say there was some justification for the firing, but if you take a job like this -- What was the atrocity she was referring to? All the things referred to in the letter. Does she know what that is? It's an extremely wicked, cruel act. Usually involving physical violence or injury. That's what I'm trying to make. If you are going to take a job like this, and be front and center and talk to media, you need to think before you speak. Choose your words carefully. Could have used a better

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.