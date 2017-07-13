DeVos discusses Title IX sexual assault guidance

Today Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos held three listening sessions--one with victims of sexual assault, one with people accused of sexual assault, and a final meeting with education administrators.
1:28 | 07/13/17

I. Also saw a lot of determination. No student should be a victim of sexual assault. No student should feel unsafe. No student should feel like there isn't a way to seek justice. And no student should feel that scales are tipped against him on terror the Department of Education is says one thing courts and other. There are substantively. Legal questions to be addressed including the evidentiary standard due process. And lack of public input it was a at that time to listen to continue to listen we've had. Ongoing conversations this is not the beginning of those conversations it's not be and design. This is a process that it. Again we are listening and we know that there is that this policy has not worked in too many which isn't too many places. And we need to get it right and so we are determined through the course of this issue and the horses. Discussion with all parties to ensure that whatever is done in the future will address the issues and get them right. I think again in this conversation is once it's important for all parents to be apart. Because we have to get. Whatever policies we're going to have implement right on behalf of our students. Our focus here at the department of education and doing what's right for students and that's my.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":48626985,"title":"DeVos discusses Title IX sexual assault guidance","duration":"1:28","description":"Today Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos held three listening sessions--one with victims of sexual assault, one with people accused of sexual assault, and a final meeting with education administrators. ","url":"/Politics/video/devos-discusses-title-ix-sexual-assault-guidance-48626985","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
