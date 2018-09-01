Transcript for DHS to end protections for some Salvadoran immigrants

The traffic administration is ending temporary protection status for nearly 200000 immigrants from El Salvador. The announcement sparked a protest outside the White House as parents fare being separated from their American born children. And sent back to their names of country in Central America. A country plagued by poverty and violence salvadorans will have until September of next year to get permanent status. Leave the US or face deportation. A federal judge has dismissed all charges against the Nevada rancher accused of leading an armed stand off to try to prevent federal agents from rounding up his cattle. The judge in the case of 71 year old Clyde and Monday rebuked prosecutors calling them reckless and saying quote. The sense of justice had been violated. This is a fourth time the Monday family and its allies have beaten the federal government in court on the issue of local use of federal land.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.