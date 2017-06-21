-
Now Playing: Ex-DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson defends Obama handling of Russian meddling
-
Now Playing: Greg Gianforte sworn in as Montana representative
-
Now Playing: What's next for Democrats and Nancy Pelosi?
-
Now Playing: Sen. McConnell to release health care bill draft Thursday
-
Now Playing: 'Up Hill': Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos talks latest on health care bill and congressional races
-
Now Playing: Scalise upgraded to 'fair condition,' beginning rehabilitation
-
Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg on Trump's success, the Paris Accord and running for office
-
Now Playing: Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff loses Georgia special election
-
Now Playing: Some questions Sean Spicer has yet to answer
-
Now Playing: 'Original Georgians' fight off Democratic challenge in Atlanta suburbs
-
Now Playing: Jared Kushner meets with Netanyahu on first day of Middle East trip
-
Now Playing: FBI: Gunman acted alone in shooting of congressman
-
Now Playing: Republicans react to Karen Handel's Georgia win
-
Now Playing: Republican defends district in Georgia special election
-
Now Playing: The Note: A GOP winning streak
-
Now Playing: Democrat Jon Ossoff gives concession speech after losing Georgia special election
-
Now Playing: Handel gives victory speech after winning Georgia special election
-
Now Playing: Republican supporters eagerly await Georgia election results
-
Now Playing: Polls close in Georgia special election
-
Now Playing: Senate Republicans race to repeal and replace Obamacare