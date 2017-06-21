Transcript for Ex-DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson defends Obama handling of Russian meddling

Are you worth the information that form the basis. Four director calmly opening a counterintelligence. Investigation as he testified in July of last year. No not as I sit here and if I did our maturity talk about it no concession but. I do not and I'm not gonna ask you to but did you believe the director Komi would have opened a counterintelligence investigation on a presidential campaign. Lightly or on mere hunch. And I know. He would need some. Evidentiary or information basis to do yourself. Based on everything I know about Jim call me in the FBI yes the initial scanning and probing around voter registration systems was discovered in. Late August. Could have been mid could have been July but late August's in my mind and my recollection is that once it was discovered. That information came to. Me and other senior people pretty quickly my view is that we needed to do it we needed to do it well before the election to inform the American voters of what we knew and what we saw that it would be unforgivable we did not. Pre election. And I'm glad we did it you know every. Congressman every. Big national secure our homeland purity decision. I've made in my time somebody always criticizes you for what doing it and then somebody else criticize you for not doing it sooner. So Jim clapper and I made the statement on October 7. And I'm glad we did frankly from. I think the larger issue as it did not get the public attention. That it should have frankly because. The same day the press was focused on the release of the Access Hollywood video my interest in helping them was definitely a nonpartisan interest yeah. I hadn't. Were called very clearly that. I was not. Please that. We were not in there. Helping them pats this vulnerability. The nature of the nature of it when you're dealing with. Private actors. And even political organizations. Mum we don't that we DHS does not have power to issue a search warrant or get a search warrant go in and patch their vulnerabilities over their objection. It's via DHS's. Connection with the DNC was. Consultation with the DNC was after it became aware of that act mean they became where the acting. As to what was offered them what they accepted was at any level of cooperation at all. And to my disappointment not to my knowledge there. And this is a question I asked repeatedly. When I first learned of it in a what are we doing are we in there are we helping them discover the vulnerabilities cousins whose. Fresh off the opium experience fans. There was a point at which DHS Serb security experts did get into opium and actually help them discover. The bad actors. And patched some of the X filtration or at least minimize some of the damage and so I was anxious to know whether or not our folks were in there. And the response I got was FBI had spoken to them. Don't want our help they have crowd strike.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.