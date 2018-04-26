Transcript for Diamond and Silk claim FEC filing is inaccurate

Miss. Hardaway. Have you ever been paid by the trump campaign. No. We've never been paid by the top campaign. You've never been paid by the trump campaign we have never been any. But that's from campaign five dollars 900 they have nabbed her. About in paint and we have never been an 80% by the top campaign let me ask specific question 272009. Force them. We have never seen Q and pay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.