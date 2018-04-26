Diamond and Silk claim FEC filing is inaccurate

More
Conservative social media personalities "Diamond and Silk" repeatedly told the House Judiciary Committee under oath on Thursday "we have never been paid by the Trump campaign."
0:33 | 04/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Diamond and Silk claim FEC filing is inaccurate
Miss. Hardaway. Have you ever been paid by the trump campaign. No. We've never been paid by the top campaign. You've never been paid by the trump campaign we have never been any. But that's from campaign five dollars 900 they have nabbed her. About in paint and we have never been an 80% by the top campaign let me ask specific question 272009. Force them. We have never seen Q and pay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54757542,"title":"Diamond and Silk claim FEC filing is inaccurate","duration":"0:33","description":"Conservative social media personalities \"Diamond and Silk\" repeatedly told the House Judiciary Committee under oath on Thursday \"we have never been paid by the Trump campaign.\"","url":"/Politics/video/diamond-silk-claim-fec-filing-inaccurate-54757542","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.