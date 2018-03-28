-
Now Playing: Former Disney Channel star joins White House press team
-
Now Playing: Sanders 'not going to get into a hypothetical' on Trump deposition
-
Now Playing: Samantha Bee says Trump presidency 'worse' than she expected
-
Now Playing: Trump suggests military should pay for border wall
-
Now Playing: Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti wants to depose Trump, Michael Cohen
-
Now Playing: Sanders struggles when pressed on police shootings of African Americans
-
Now Playing: Sarah Sanders addresses Trump's silence on Stormy Daniels scandal
-
Now Playing: Sacramento city council meeting abruptly adjourned for safety reasons
-
Now Playing: Trump has suggested US military should fund border wall: Sources
-
Now Playing: Trump not punching back on Stormy Daniels because he 'has a country to run'
-
Now Playing: Kellyanne Conway's husband posts anti-Trump tweets
-
Now Playing: Stormy Daniels suing Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for defamation
-
Now Playing: Trump gives 60 Russians a week to get out of the US
-
Now Playing: Raj Shah: 'There's nothing to corroborate her claim'
-
Now Playing: New Jersey lawmakers approve 6 gun safety bills
-
Now Playing: What's next for the March for Our Lives movement
-
Now Playing: Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti talks alleged threats against her
-
Now Playing: Millions join #MarchForOurLives for gun control
-
Now Playing: US expels 60 Russian intelligence officers in response to ex-spy's poisoning
-
Now Playing: GOP Rep. Ryan Costello to retire, boosting Democratic hopes of taking his House seat