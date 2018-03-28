Former Disney Channel star joins White House press team

Actress Caroline Sunshine joins with experience from Hollywood to Capitol Hill.
03/28/18

Transcript for Former Disney Channel star joins White House press team
Well from mouse house to the White House a former Disney Channel star now working for presidents from Caroline sunshine ditched the entertainment industry to become a press assistant in the White House the 22 year old landed a gig after finishing internship at the White House sunshine is best known for her role on the show she kept up.

