Doctor declares Trump is in 'excellent health' after physical

More details will be released Tuesday, the president's physician said.
0:15 | 01/12/18

Comments
Transcript for Doctor declares Trump is in 'excellent health' after physical
There is news coming in right now looked president's health president from today had his first physical since taking office. There is late word tonight from the president's doctor he says the exam when quote exceptionally well and that the president is in excellent health. Details will be discussed were told early next week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

